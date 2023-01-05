7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clearwater

Clearwater might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clearwater.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Clearwater.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is an American actor and producer who was born in Syracuse, New York in 1962, but grew up in Clearwater, Florida. He is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood and has appeared in numerous blockbuster films, including "Top Gun," "Mission: Impossible," and "Jerry Maguire." Cruise is known for his charm and good looks, as well as his acting ability, and has a large following among fans of film.

Juliet Simms

Juliet Simms is an American singer and songwriter who was born in San Francisco, California in 1986, but grew up in Clearwater, Florida. She is best known for her work as the lead singer of the rock band Automatic Loveletter, and has also released solo music. Simms is known for her powerful voice and her energetic stage presence, and has a large following among fans of rock music.

Evel Knievel

Evel Knievel was an American stunt performer who was born in Butte, Montana in 1938, but spent part of his childhood in Clearwater, Florida. He is best known for his daredevil motorcycle jumps, which he performed in front of large crowds around the world. Knievel is remembered for his bravery and his larger-than-life personality, and has a large following among fans of extreme sports.

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley is an American singer and songwriter who was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968, but grew up in Clearwater, Florida. She is the daughter of Elvis Presley and is known for her singing and songwriting abilities, as well as her celebrity status. Presley has released a number of albums and has a large following among fans of music.

Howard Johnson

Howard Johnson is an American former professional baseball player who was born in West Palm Beach, Florida in 1960, but grew up in Clearwater, Florida. He played in the Major League Baseball (MLB) for a number of teams, including the New York Mets, the Colorado Rockies, and the Detroit Tigers.

Chick Corea

Chick Corea is an American jazz pianist and composer who was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts in 1941, but spent part of his childhood in Clearwater, Florida. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time and has won 23 Grammy Awards for his work. Corea is known for his virtuosity and his innovative approach to jazz, and has a large following among fans of jazz music.

Keith Thurman

Keith Thurman is an American professional boxer who was born in Clearwater, Florida in 1988. He is known for his aggressive style and has won numerous titles in the welterweight division, including the WBA (Super) welterweight title and the WBC welterweight title. Thurman is widely regarded as one of the top boxers in the world and has a large following among fans of boxing.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Clearwater and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!