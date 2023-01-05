Clearwater, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clearwater

Ted Rivers

Clearwater might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clearwater.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Clearwater.

Tom Cruise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwG2g_0k4mFEtn00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Common

Tom Cruise is an American actor and producer who was born in Syracuse, New York in 1962, but grew up in Clearwater, Florida. He is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood and has appeared in numerous blockbuster films, including "Top Gun," "Mission: Impossible," and "Jerry Maguire." Cruise is known for his charm and good looks, as well as his acting ability, and has a large following among fans of film.

Juliet Simms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49g7lW_0k4mFEtn00
Photo byKellie Bollaert, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Juliet Simms is an American singer and songwriter who was born in San Francisco, California in 1986, but grew up in Clearwater, Florida. She is best known for her work as the lead singer of the rock band Automatic Loveletter, and has also released solo music. Simms is known for her powerful voice and her energetic stage presence, and has a large following among fans of rock music.

Evel Knievel

Evel Knievel was an American stunt performer who was born in Butte, Montana in 1938, but spent part of his childhood in Clearwater, Florida. He is best known for his daredevil motorcycle jumps, which he performed in front of large crowds around the world. Knievel is remembered for his bravery and his larger-than-life personality, and has a large following among fans of extreme sports.

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley is an American singer and songwriter who was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968, but grew up in Clearwater, Florida. She is the daughter of Elvis Presley and is known for her singing and songwriting abilities, as well as her celebrity status. Presley has released a number of albums and has a large following among fans of music.

Howard Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKCZG_0k4mFEtn00
Photo byBarry Colla Photography, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Howard Johnson is an American former professional baseball player who was born in West Palm Beach, Florida in 1960, but grew up in Clearwater, Florida. He played in the Major League Baseball (MLB) for a number of teams, including the New York Mets, the Colorado Rockies, and the Detroit Tigers.

Chick Corea

Chick Corea is an American jazz pianist and composer who was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts in 1941, but spent part of his childhood in Clearwater, Florida. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time and has won 23 Grammy Awards for his work. Corea is known for his virtuosity and his innovative approach to jazz, and has a large following among fans of jazz music.

Keith Thurman

Keith Thurman is an American professional boxer who was born in Clearwater, Florida in 1988. He is known for his aggressive style and has won numerous titles in the welterweight division, including the WBA (Super) welterweight title and the WBC welterweight title. Thurman is widely regarded as one of the top boxers in the world and has a large following among fans of boxing.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Clearwater and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# clearwater# florida# famous# celebrity

Comments / 9

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
5K followers

More from Ted Rivers

Louisiana State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana

Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.

Read full story
7 comments
Little Rock, AR

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little Rock

Little Rock might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Little Rock.

Read full story
3 comments
Arkansas State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Arkansas

Arkansas might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Arkansas.

Read full story
1 comments
Lee's Summit, MO

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's Summit

Lee's Summit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lee's Summit.

Read full story
1 comments
Independence, MO

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Independence

Independence might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Independence.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia

Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.

Read full story
1 comments
Springfield, MO

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield

Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Louis

St. Louis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Louis.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City

Kansas City might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kansas City.

Read full story
Missouri State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Missouri

Missouri might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Missouri.

Read full story
7 comments
Davenport, IA

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Davenport

Davenport might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Davenport.

Read full story
Cedar Rapids, IA

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cedar Rapids.

Read full story
Des Moines, IA

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des Moines

Des Moines might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Des Moines.

Read full story
Iowa State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa

Iowa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Iowa.

Read full story
1 comments
Rochester, MN

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rochester

Rochester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rochester.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Paul

St. Paul might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Paul.

Read full story
3 comments
Minneapolis, MN

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Minneapolis

Minneapolis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Minneapolis.

Read full story
7 comments
Minnesota State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Minnesota

Minnesota might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Minnesota.

Read full story
Jackson, MS

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jackson

Jackson might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Jackson.

Read full story
1 comments
Mississippi State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Mississippi

Mississippi might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Mississippi.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy