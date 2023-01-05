Palm Bay, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm Bay

Ted Rivers

Palm Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Palm Bay.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Palm Bay.

Deanne Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MenpE_0k4m0Clz00
Photo byNASA/Aubrey Gemignani, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Deanne Bell is an American television host and science educator who was born in Palm Bay, Florida in 1979. She is best known for her work as the host of the science and technology program "MythBusters Jr." on the Science Channel. Bell is known for her engaging and informative approach to science education, and has a large following among fans of science and technology.

Xavier Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvFZp_0k4m0Clz00
Photo byBrumund-Smith, 10 June 2006

Xavier Carter is an American former track and field athlete who was born in Palm Bay, Florida in 1985. He is best known for his success as a sprinter, having won numerous medals in national and international competitions. Carter is known for his speed and athletic ability, and has a large following among fans of track and field.

Reggie Nelson

Reggie Nelson is an American former professional football player who was born in Melbourne, Florida in 1983, but grew up in Palm Bay, Florida. He played college football at the University of Florida and was a standout safety. Nelson was drafted in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Oakland Raiders, and the Kansas City Chiefs. He is known for his defensive skills and has a large following among fans of college and professional football.

David Gewirtz

David Gewirtz is an American writer and journalist who was born in Palm Bay, Florida in 1967. He is best known for his work as a technology and science writer, having published numerous articles and books on these subjects. Gewirtz is known for his informative and insightful writing, and has a large following among fans of science and technology.

Chris Heston

Chris Heston is an American former professional baseball player who was born in Palm Bay, Florida in 1988. He played in the Major League Baseball (MLB) for a number of teams, including the San Francisco Giants, the Seattle Mariners, and the Minnesota Twins. Heston is known for his pitching ability and has a large following among fans of baseball.

Joe Cohen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Op4A_0k4m0Clz00
Photo byDerek Kaczmarczyk from Chicago, IL. Cropped by User:Blueag9., CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Joe Cohen is an American professional football player who was born in Palm Bay, Florida in 1987. He played college football at Florida State University and was a standout defensive end. Cohen was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers in 2010 and also played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings. He is known for his defensive skills and has a large following among fans of college and professional football.

Bobby Dall

Bobby Dall is an American musician who was born in Palm Bay, Florida in 1963. He is best known for his work as the bassist for the rock band Poison, which has had numerous hit songs and is widely considered one of the top hair metal bands of all time. Dall is known for his skill as a bassist and his energetic stage presence, and has a large following among fans of rock and metal music.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Palm Bay and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

