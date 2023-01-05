7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Coral Springs

Coral Springs might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Coral Springs.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Coral Springs.

Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson is an American professional golfer who was born in Coral Springs, Florida in 1995. She is widely considered one of the best female golfers in the world and has won numerous prestigious tournaments, including the Kraft Nabisco Championship and the Honda LPGA Thailand. Thompson is known for her powerful driving and precise putting, and has a large following among fans of golf.

Adam Cole

Adam Cole is an American professional wrestler who was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 1989, but grew up in Coral Springs, Florida. He is best known for his work in the WWE, where he has won numerous championships and is widely regarded as one of the top wrestlers in the world. Cole is known for his technical wrestling ability and his high-energy matches, and has a large following among fans of professional wrestling.

Karamo Brown

Karamo Brown is an American television host and reality star who was born in Houston, Texas in 1980, but grew up in Coral Springs, Florida. He is best known for his work on the Netflix series "Queer Eye," where he serves as the culture expert and helps transform the lives of people in need. Brown is known for his positive attitude and his ability to connect with people, and has a large following among fans of reality television.

Greg Cipes

Greg Cipes is an American actor, voice actor, and musician who was born in New York City in 1980, but grew up in Coral Springs, Florida. He is best known for his voice work in animated series such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Ben 10," and has also appeared in a number of films and television shows. Cipes is a talented actor with a wide range of skills, and has a large following among fans of animation and voice acting.

Stacy Ritter

Stacy Ritter is an American politician who was born in New York City in 1966. She is a member of the Democratic Party and served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2002 to 2010, representing the state's 97th district. Ritter is known for her work on issues such as education, healthcare, and the environment, and has a reputation as a strong advocate for her constituents. After leaving the Florida House of Representatives, Ritter served as the president and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau until her retirement in 2019.

Jeordie White

Jeordie White is an American musician who was born in Hollywood, Florida in 1971, but grew up in Coral Springs, Florida. He is best known for his work as the bassist for the band Marilyn Manson, and has also played with other notable bands such as Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle. White is known for his skill as a bassist and his energetic stage presence, and has a large following among fans of rock and metal music.

Elliott Maddox

Elliott Maddox is an American former professional baseball player who was born in New York City in 1948, but grew up in Coral Springs, Florida. He played in the Major League Baseball (MLB) for a number of teams, including the New York Yankees, the Texas Rangers, and the Detroit Tigers. Maddox was known for his fielding ability and versatility, as he played a number of different positions throughout his career. He retired from professional baseball in 1980 and is now retired. Maddox is highly respected in the world of baseball and has a large following among fans of the sport.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Coral Springs and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!