7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Miramar

Miramar might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Miramar.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Miramar.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is an American actor who was born in Owensboro, Kentucky in 1963, but grew up in Miramar, Florida. He is one of the most well-known and respected actors in the world and has appeared in a number of films throughout his career, including "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and "Edward Scissorhands." Depp is known for his versatility as an actor and his ability to play a wide range of characters, and has received numerous awards for his performances.

Michael Mizrachi

Michael Mizrachi is an American professional poker player who was born in North Miami Beach, Florida, in 1981, but grew up in Miramar, Florida. He is widely considered one of the best poker players in the world and has won numerous prestigious tournaments, including two World Series of Poker bracelets. Mizrachi is known for his strategic play and has a large following among fans of poker.

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer who was born in Miramar, Florida in 1989. He is best known for his hit songs "Whatcha Say," "In My Head," and "Talk Dirty," and has released a number of successful albums throughout his career. Derulo is known for his powerful voice and energetic stage presence, and has a large following among fans of pop music.

Wayne Messam

Wayne Messam is an American politician who was born in Miramar, Florida in 1972. He is the mayor of Miramar and has served in this role since 2015. Messam is known for his dedication to public service and has a large following among supporters of local government.

Wayne Cochran

Wayne Cochran was an American singer, songwriter, and performer who was born in Thomaston, Georgia in 1939, but grew up in Miramar, Florida. He is best known for his hit song "Last Kiss," which was covered by numerous artists and became a popular hit in the 1960s. Cochran is also known for his energetic stage presence and has a large following among fans of classic rock and roll.

Tracy Howard

Tracy Howard is an American football player who was born in Miramar, Florida, in 1993. He played college football at the University of Miami, where he was a standout cornerback. Howard was a highly regarded prospect coming out of college and was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He has also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears. Howard is known for his athleticism and defensive skills on the football field and has a large following among fans of college and professional football.

Daniel Braverman

Daniel Braverman is an American football player who was born in Miramar, Florida in 1993. He played college football at Western Michigan University, where he was a standout wide receiver. Braverman was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears in 2016 and has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys. He is known for his speed and receiving skills on the football field and has a large following among fans of college and professional football.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Miramar and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!