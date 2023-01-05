7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape Coral

Cape Coral might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cape Coral.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Cape Coral.

Dustin Diamond

Dustin Diamond is an American actor and stand-up comedian who is best known for his role as Screech Powers on the popular television series Saved by the Bell. He has also appeared in a number of other television shows and movies throughout his career, and has worked as a stand-up comedian and stage actor

Stacy Carter

Stacy Carter, also known as The Kat, is an American professional wrestler who is best known for her work in the WWE. She is known for her high-energy style and unique character, and has won a number of championships throughout her career. Carter has also worked as a model and actress, and has appeared in a number of television shows and movies.

Jeff Lindsay

Jeff Lindsay is an American crime novelist who is best known for his series of books featuring the character Dexter Morgan. The series has been adapted into a popular television show, and has gained a large following around the world. Lindsay has also written a number of other novels in different genres, and has won a number of awards for his work.

Seth Petruzelli

Seth Petruzelli is an American mixed martial artist who has competed in a number of organizations throughout his career. He is known for his striking skills and aggressive style, and has earned a reputation as a tough and skilled competitor. Petruzelli has also worked as a coach and commentator, and has helped to develop the careers of many up-and-coming fighters.

Tony Bruno

Tony Bruno is an American radio personality who has worked in a number of different markets throughout his career. He is known for his quick wit and engaging style, and has won a number of awards for his work. Bruno has also worked as a television host and actor, and has appeared in a number of shows and movies.

Mike Greenwell

Mike Greenwell is an American former professional baseball player who played for the Boston Red Sox and other teams during his career. He is known for his strong hitting and solid defense, and was a key contributor to his teams' success on the field. Greenwell won a number of accolades throughout his career, including being named an All-Star and winning the Silver Slugger award.

Pat Burke

Pat Burke is an Irish retired professional basketball player who played in a number of different leagues around the world. He is known for his size and athleticism, and was a dominant force in the paint on both ends of the court. Burke has also worked as a coach and scout, and has helped to develop the careers of many young players.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Cape Coral and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!