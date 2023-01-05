7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Port St. Lucie.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Port St. Lucie.

Ace Hood

Ace Hood is an American rapper who is best known for his work in the hip hop genre. He has released a number of successful albums throughout his career, and is known for his energetic and hard-hitting style. Some of his most popular songs include "Hustle Hard," "Bugatti," and "I Know How to Play."

Din Thomas

Din Thomas is an American mixed martial artist who has competed in a variety of organizations throughout his career. He is known for his skilled striking and grappling techniques, and has earned a reputation as a formidable competitor in the cage. Thomas has also worked as a coach and commentator, and has helped to develop the careers of many up-and-coming fighters.

Breanna Myles

Breanna Myles is an American model and beauty queen who has competed in a number of beauty pageants throughout her career. She is best known for her work as a model, and has been featured in a number of fashion campaigns and editorial shoots.

Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson is a Canadian mixed martial artist who competes in the women's flyweight division. She is known for her aggressive style and strong ground game, and has earned a reputation as a tough and skilled competitor. Robertson has competed in a number of organizations throughout her career, and has achieved a high level of success in the sport.

Fabrizio Scaccia

Fabrizio Scaccia is an Italian professional soccer player who has played for a variety of clubs throughout his career. He is known for his technical skills and attacking prowess, and has helped his teams to achieve success on the field. Scaccia has also represented his country at the international level, and has played for the Italian national team in a number of tournaments.

Michael Brantley

Michael Brantley is an American professional baseball player who has played for a number of Major League Baseball (MLB) teams throughout his career. He is known for his strong hitting and solid defense, and has been a key contributor to his teams' success on the field. Brantley has won a number of accolades throughout his career, including being named an All-Star and winning a Silver Slugger award.

Donald De La Haye

Donald De La Haye is a Canadian-American professional soccer player who has played for a number of clubs throughout his career. He is known for his technical skills and speed on the field, and has helped his teams to achieve success. De La Haye has also gained a large following on social media, where he shares his experiences as a professional athlete and promotes a healthy and active lifestyle.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Port St. Lucie and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!