Athens, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Athens

Ted Rivers

Athens might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Athens.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Athens.

Laura Slade Wiggins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPOnU_0jzTjgnt00
Photo byPedant at the English Wikipedia, GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons

Laura Slade Wiggins is an actress best known for her role as Karen in the TV show "Shameless." She was born and raised in Athens and began her acting career in the late 2000s. Wiggins has appeared in numerous television shows and films and has received critical acclaim for her performances.

Jeff Daniels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJlDa_0jzTjgnt00
Photo byMontclair Film, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Jeff Daniels is an actor, musician, and playwright best known for his roles in films such as "Dumb and Dumber" and "The Newsroom." He was born and raised in Athens and began his acting career in the 1970s. Daniels has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and stage productions and has received numerous awards and accolades for his work, including an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe. In addition to his acting career, Daniels is also a musician and has released several albums as a singer-songwriter.

Marianne Gordon

Marianne Gordon is an actress and model best known as the former wife of country music singer Kenny Rogers. She was born and raised in Athens and began her career as a model in the 1970s. Gordon has appeared in several films and television shows and has been recognized for her beauty and style.

Michael Stipe

Michael Stipe is a musician and singer best known as the lead vocalist for the alternative rock band R.E.M. He was born and raised in Athens and formed R.E.M. with several other musicians in the 1980s. The band became one of the most successful and influential rock bands of the 1990s and has released numerous albums and won multiple Grammy Awards. In addition to his work with R.E.M., Stipe has also released solo music and has been involved in various humanitarian and environmental causes.

Titus Burgess

Titus Burgess is an actor and singer best known for his role as Titus Andromedon in the TV show "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." He was born and raised in Athens and began his acting career in the late 1990s. Burgess has appeared in numerous television shows and films and has received critical acclaim for his performances. In addition to his acting career, Burgess is also a singer and has performed in stage productions and concerts.

Todd Kimsey

Todd Kimsey is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "Tombstone" and "The Hudsucker Proxy." He was born and raised in Athens and began his acting career in the 1980s. Kimsey has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for his performances.

Eaddy Mays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PyPfM_0jzTjgnt00
Photo byVanie Poyey Photography, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia

Eaddy Mays is an actress best known for her roles in films such as "Crazy Heart" and "The Help." She was born and raised in Athens and began her acting career in the late 2000s. Mays has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her performances.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Athens and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Athens# georgia# famous# celebrity

Comments / 0

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
3695 followers

More from Ted Rivers

Jacksonville, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jacksonville

Jacksonville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Jacksonville.

Read full story
11 comments
Miami, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Miami

Miami might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Miami.

Read full story
5 comments
Tampa, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tampa

Tampa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tampa.

Read full story
8 comments
Orlando, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Orlando

Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.

Read full story
12 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Petersburg.

Read full story
12 comments
Hialeah, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Hialeah

Pittsburgh might not be Hialeah, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Hialeah.

Read full story
4 comments
Savannah, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Savannah

Savannah might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Savannah.

Read full story
3 comments
Macon, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Macon

Macon might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Macon.

Read full story
8 comments
Concord, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Concord

Concord might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Concord.

Read full story
6 comments
Columbus, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus

Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.

Read full story
12 comments
Augusta, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Augusta

Augusta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Augusta.

Read full story
8 comments
Georgia State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Georgia

Georgia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Georgia.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbia, MD

3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia

If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore

Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbia, SC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia

Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.

Read full story
14 comments
Charleston, SC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston

Charlestonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charleston.

Read full story
3 comments
Wilmington, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wilmington

Wilmingtonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wilmington.

Read full story
3 comments
Cary, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cary

Cary might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cary.

Read full story
4 comments
Fayetteville, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fayetteville

Fayetteville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fayetteville.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy