7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Athens

Athens might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Athens.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Athens.

Laura Slade Wiggins

Laura Slade Wiggins is an actress best known for her role as Karen in the TV show "Shameless." She was born and raised in Athens and began her acting career in the late 2000s. Wiggins has appeared in numerous television shows and films and has received critical acclaim for her performances.

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels is an actor, musician, and playwright best known for his roles in films such as "Dumb and Dumber" and "The Newsroom." He was born and raised in Athens and began his acting career in the 1970s. Daniels has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and stage productions and has received numerous awards and accolades for his work, including an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe. In addition to his acting career, Daniels is also a musician and has released several albums as a singer-songwriter.

Marianne Gordon

Marianne Gordon is an actress and model best known as the former wife of country music singer Kenny Rogers. She was born and raised in Athens and began her career as a model in the 1970s. Gordon has appeared in several films and television shows and has been recognized for her beauty and style.

Michael Stipe

Michael Stipe is a musician and singer best known as the lead vocalist for the alternative rock band R.E.M. He was born and raised in Athens and formed R.E.M. with several other musicians in the 1980s. The band became one of the most successful and influential rock bands of the 1990s and has released numerous albums and won multiple Grammy Awards. In addition to his work with R.E.M., Stipe has also released solo music and has been involved in various humanitarian and environmental causes.

Titus Burgess

Titus Burgess is an actor and singer best known for his role as Titus Andromedon in the TV show "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." He was born and raised in Athens and began his acting career in the late 1990s. Burgess has appeared in numerous television shows and films and has received critical acclaim for his performances. In addition to his acting career, Burgess is also a singer and has performed in stage productions and concerts.

Todd Kimsey

Todd Kimsey is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "Tombstone" and "The Hudsucker Proxy." He was born and raised in Athens and began his acting career in the 1980s. Kimsey has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for his performances.

Eaddy Mays

Eaddy Mays is an actress best known for her roles in films such as "Crazy Heart" and "The Help." She was born and raised in Athens and began her acting career in the late 2000s. Mays has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her performances.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Athens and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!