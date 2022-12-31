Jacksonville, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jacksonville

Ted Rivers

Jacksonville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Jacksonville.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Jacksonville.

Ashley Greene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Egtms_0jzTajqN00
Photo byGage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Ashley Greene is an actress best known for her role as Alice Cullen in the "Twilight" film series. She was born and raised in Jacksonville and began her acting career in the late 2000s. Greene has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her performances.

Aaron Staton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4252Q5_0jzTajqN00
Photo bywatchwithkristin derivative work: César, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia

Aaron Staton is an actor best known for his role as Ken Cosgrove in the TV show "Mad Men." He was born and raised in Jacksonville and began his acting career in the early 2000s. Staton has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for his performances.

Emily Swallow

Emily Swallow is an actress best known for her roles in TV shows such as "The Mentalist" and "Supernatural." She was born and raised in Jacksonville and began her acting career in the early 2000s. Swallow has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her performances.

Fred Durst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Px6hj_0jzTajqN00
Photo byAntje Naumann (AllSystemsRed), CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia

Fred Durst is a musician and actor best known as the lead vocalist for the nu metal band Limp Bizkit. He was born and raised in Jacksonville and formed Limp Bizkit in the 1990s. The band became one of the most successful and influential nu metal bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s and has released several albums and won multiple awards. In addition to his work with Limp Bizkit, Durst has also released solo music and has acted in several films and television shows.

Patrick Heusinger

Patrick Heusinger is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "Black Swan" and "The Big Short." He was born and raised in Jacksonville and began his acting career in the late 2000s. Heusinger has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for his performances.

Linden Ashby

Linden Ashby is an actor best known for his roles in TV shows such as "Melrose Place" and "Charmed." He was born and raised in Jacksonville and began his acting career in the 1980s. Ashby has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for his performances.

Kat Candler

Kat Candler is a filmmaker and screenwriter best known for her films "Hellion" and "Jump." She was born and raised in Jacksonville and began her career in the film industry in the late 1990s. Candler has directed and written several films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her work.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Jacksonville and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# jacksonville# florida# famous# celebrity

Comments / 11

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
3695 followers

More from Ted Rivers

Athens, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Athens

Athens might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Athens.

Read full story
Miami, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Miami

Miami might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Miami.

Read full story
5 comments
Tampa, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tampa

Tampa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tampa.

Read full story
8 comments
Orlando, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Orlando

Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.

Read full story
12 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Petersburg.

Read full story
12 comments
Hialeah, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Hialeah

Pittsburgh might not be Hialeah, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Hialeah.

Read full story
4 comments
Savannah, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Savannah

Savannah might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Savannah.

Read full story
3 comments
Macon, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Macon

Macon might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Macon.

Read full story
8 comments
Concord, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Concord

Concord might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Concord.

Read full story
6 comments
Columbus, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus

Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.

Read full story
12 comments
Augusta, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Augusta

Augusta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Augusta.

Read full story
8 comments
Georgia State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Georgia

Georgia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Georgia.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbia, MD

3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia

If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore

Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbia, SC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia

Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.

Read full story
14 comments
Charleston, SC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston

Charlestonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charleston.

Read full story
3 comments
Wilmington, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wilmington

Wilmingtonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wilmington.

Read full story
3 comments
Cary, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cary

Cary might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cary.

Read full story
4 comments
Fayetteville, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fayetteville

Fayetteville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fayetteville.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy