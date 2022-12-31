7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jacksonville

Jacksonville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Jacksonville.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Jacksonville.

Ashley Greene

Ashley Greene is an actress best known for her role as Alice Cullen in the "Twilight" film series. She was born and raised in Jacksonville and began her acting career in the late 2000s. Greene has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her performances.

Aaron Staton

Aaron Staton is an actor best known for his role as Ken Cosgrove in the TV show "Mad Men." He was born and raised in Jacksonville and began his acting career in the early 2000s. Staton has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for his performances.

Emily Swallow

Emily Swallow is an actress best known for her roles in TV shows such as "The Mentalist" and "Supernatural." She was born and raised in Jacksonville and began her acting career in the early 2000s. Swallow has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her performances.

Fred Durst

Fred Durst is a musician and actor best known as the lead vocalist for the nu metal band Limp Bizkit. He was born and raised in Jacksonville and formed Limp Bizkit in the 1990s. The band became one of the most successful and influential nu metal bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s and has released several albums and won multiple awards. In addition to his work with Limp Bizkit, Durst has also released solo music and has acted in several films and television shows.

Patrick Heusinger

Patrick Heusinger is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "Black Swan" and "The Big Short." He was born and raised in Jacksonville and began his acting career in the late 2000s. Heusinger has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for his performances.

Linden Ashby

Linden Ashby is an actor best known for his roles in TV shows such as "Melrose Place" and "Charmed." He was born and raised in Jacksonville and began his acting career in the 1980s. Ashby has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for his performances.

Kat Candler

Kat Candler is a filmmaker and screenwriter best known for her films "Hellion" and "Jump." She was born and raised in Jacksonville and began her career in the film industry in the late 1990s. Candler has directed and written several films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her work.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Jacksonville and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!