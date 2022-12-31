7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Miami

Miami might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Miami.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Miami.

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes is an actress best known for her role as Veronica Lodge in the TV show "Riverdale." She was born in Charlottesville, Virginia but raised in Miami. Mendes began her acting career in the 2010s and has appeared in numerous television shows and films. She has received critical acclaim for her performances and has won several awards for her work.

Christian Slater

Christian Slater is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "Heathers" and "True Romance." He was born in New York City but raised in Miami. Slater began his acting career in the 1980s and has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and stage productions. He has received critical acclaim for his performances and has won several awards for his work.

Alexa PenaVega

Alexa PenaVega is an actress and singer best known for her role as Carmen Cortez in the "Spy Kids" film series. She was born in Miami and began her acting career at a young age. Vega has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has also released music as a solo artist.

Catherine Keener

Catherine Keener is an actress best known for her roles in films such as "Being John Malkovich" and "Capote." She was born in Miami and began her acting career in the 1980s. Keener has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her performances. She has been nominated for several awards, including two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

Lawrence Kasdan

Lawrence Kasdan is a filmmaker and screenwriter best known for his work on films such as "The Empire Strikes Back," "Return of the Jedi," and "Raiders of the Lost Ark." He was born in Miami and began his career in the film industry in the 1970s. Kasdan has written and directed numerous films and has received critical acclaim for his work. He has been nominated for several awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. Kasdan has also written several novels and plays and has been recognized for his contributions to the film and literary industries.

Diora Baird

Diora Baird is an actress and model best known for her roles in films such as "Wedding Crashers" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning." She was born in Miami and began her acting career in the early 2000s. Baird has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has also modeled for various publications.

Brandon Flynn

Brandon Flynn is an actor best known for his role as Justin Foley in the TV show "13 Reasons Why." He was born and raised in Miami and began his acting career in the 2010s. Flynn has appeared in numerous television shows and films and has received critical acclaim for his performances. He has also been involved in various charitable and social justice causes.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Miami and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!