7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tampa

Ted Rivers

Tampa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tampa.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Tampa.

Channing Tatum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00TVHz_0jzTKpg700
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Channing Tatum is an actor and dancer best known for his roles in films such as "Magic Mike" and "21 Jump Street." He was born and raised in Tampa and began his career as a dancer in the late 1990s. Tatum has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for his performances. He has also worked as a producer and has been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Brittany Snow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l95wA_0jzTKpg700
Photo byThe Heart Truth Uploaded by MyCanon, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Brittany Snow is an actress and singer best known for her roles in films such as "Pitch Perfect" and "Hairspray." She was born and raised in Tampa and began her acting career in the early 2000s. Snow has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has also released music as a solo artist. In addition to her acting and singing career, Snow has also been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Nick Carter

Nick Carter is a musician and actor best known as a member of the boy band the Backstreet Boys. He was born and raised in Tampa and began his music career in the 1990s as a member of the Backstreet Boys. The group became one of the most successful and influential boy bands of the 1990s and early 2000s and has released several albums and won multiple awards. In addition to his work with the Backstreet Boys, Carter has also released solo music and has acted in several films and television shows.

John Cena

John Cena is a wrestler, actor, and television host best known for his work with the WWE. He was born in West Newbury, Massachusetts but raised in Tampa. Cena began his wrestling career in the early 2000s and has become one of the most successful and popular wrestlers in the WWE. He has also acted in numerous films and television shows and has hosted several TV shows and events. In addition to his wrestling and acting career, Cena has also been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Joanna Garcia

Joanna Garcia is an actress best known for her roles in TV shows such as "Reba" and "The Astronaut Wives Club." She was born and raised in Tampa and began her acting career in the late 1990s. Garcia has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her performances. She has also been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Dreama Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rQ37_0jzTKpg700
Photo byAnna Hiort, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Dreama Walker is an actress best known for her roles in films such as "Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23" and "The Switch." She was born and raised in Tampa and began her acting career in the late 2000s. Walker has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her performances.

Arjun Gupta

Arjun Gupta is an actor best known for his roles in TV shows such as "Nurse Jackie" and "The Magicians." He was born in Tampa and began his acting career in the late 2000s. Gupta has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for his performances. In addition to his acting career, Gupta has also been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Tampa and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

