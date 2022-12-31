7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Orlando

Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Orlando.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is an actress, singer, and songwriter best known for her roles in films such as "A Walk to Remember" and "Tangled." She was born and raised in Orlando and began her acting and singing career in the late 1990s. Moore has released several albums and has appeared in numerous films and television shows. She has received critical acclaim for her performances and has won several awards for her work.

Lance Bass

Lance Bass is a musician and actor best known as a member of the boy band *NSYNC. He was born in Laurel, Mississippi but raised in Orlando. Bass began his music career in the 1990s as a member of *NSYNC and the group became one of the most successful and influential boy bands of the 1990s and early 2000s. In addition to his work with *NSYNC, Bass has also released solo music and has acted in several films and television shows.

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is a professional wrestler best known for her work with the WWE. She was born and raised in Orlando and began her wrestling career in the 2010s. Bliss has become one of the most successful and popular wrestlers in the WWE and has won several championships and awards for her work.

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton is an actress best known for her roles in films such as "Big Little Lies" and "Blockers." She was born and raised in Orlando and began her acting career in the late 2000s. Newton has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her performances. She has also been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes is an actor and filmmaker best known for his roles in films such as "Blade" and "Demolition Man." He was born in Orlando and began his acting career in the 1980s. Snipes has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for his performances. He has also directed and produced several films and has been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Rachel York

Rachel York is an actress and singer best known for her roles in stage productions such as "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" and "Victor/Victoria." She was born and raised in Orlando and began her acting and singing career in the 1990s. York has appeared in numerous stage productions and has received critical acclaim for her performances. She has also released music as a solo artist.

Daniel Tosh

Daniel Tosh is a comedian, television host, and actor best known for his work on the TV show "Tosh.0." He was born and raised in Orlando and began his comedy career in the late 1990s. Tosh has released several comedy albums and has appeared in numerous television shows and films. He is known for his irreverent and controversial comedic style and has received critical acclaim for his work.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Orlando and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!