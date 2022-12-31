Saint Petersburg, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Petersburg

Ted Rivers

St. Petersburg might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Petersburg.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from St. Petersburg.

Patrick Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNS8Q_0jzSoo2f00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Wilson is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "The Conjuring" and "Watchmen." He was born and raised in St. Petersburg and began his acting career in the late 1990s. Wilson has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for his performances. He has also been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Sean Waltman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmfsZ_0jzSoo2f00
Photo byMshake3., CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Sean Waltman is a professional wrestler best known by his ring name X-Pac. He was born and raised in St. Petersburg and began his wrestling career in the 1990s. Waltman has become one of the most successful and popular wrestlers in the industry and has won several championships and awards for his work.

Justin Hires

Justin Hires is an actor and comedian best known for his roles in films such as "22 Jump Street" and "Stomp the Yard." He was born and raised in St. Petersburg and began his acting and comedy career in the late 2000s. Hires has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has also released comedy albums as a solo artist.

Dennis Lehane

Dennis Lehane is an author best known for his novels "Mystic River" and "Shutter Island." He was born and raised in St. Petersburg and began his writing career in the 1990s. Lehane has written several novels and has received critical acclaim for his work. His books have been adapted into films and television shows, and he has won numerous awards for his writing. In addition to his work as an author, Lehane has also been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Michael France

Michael France is a screenwriter best known for his work on films such as "The Hulk" and "Fantastic Four." He was born and raised in St. Petersburg and began his career in the film industry in the 1990s. France has written the screenplay for numerous films and has received critical acclaim for his work.

Angela Bassett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hp823_0jzSoo2f00
Photo byDavid Shankbone, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Angela Bassett is an actress best known for her roles in films such as "What's Love Got to Do with It" and "Black Panther." She was born in New York City but raised in St. Petersburg. Bassett began her acting career in the 1980s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows. She has received critical acclaim for her performances and has been nominated for several awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Will Packer

Will Packer is a film and television producer best known for his work on films such as "Girls Trip" and "Straight Outta Compton." He was born and raised in Tallahassee, Florida and began his career in the entertainment industry in the late 1990s. Packer has produced numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for his work. He has also been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from St. Petersburg and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

