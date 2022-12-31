Hialeah, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Hialeah

Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh might not be Hialeah, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Hialeah.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Hialeah.

Maria Molina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJT1Z_0jzSVReN00
Photo byPetty Officer 3rd Class Ali Flockerzi, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Maria Molina is a meteorologist and television news anchor best known for her work on Fox News. She was born in Managua, Nicaragua but raised in South Florida. Molina began her career in the meteorology field in the early 2010s and has worked for several news organizations. She is known for her expertise in weather forecasting and has received critical acclaim for her work. In addition to her work as a meteorologist, Molina has also been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Maria Canals-Barrera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDtDR_0jzSVReN00
Photo byHispanic Lifestyle, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Maria Canals-Barrera is an actress best known for her roles in films such as "The Master of Disguise" and "Coco." She was born and raised in Hialeah and began her acting career in the late 1980s. Canals-Barrera has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her performances. She has also been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Vincent D'Onofrio

Vincent D'Onofrio is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "Full Metal Jacket" and "Men in Black." He was born in Brooklyn, New York but raised in Hialeah. D'Onofrio began his acting career in the 1980s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows. He has received critical acclaim for his performances and has been nominated for several awards, including an Emmy Award.

Catherine Keener

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nU7P_0jzSVReN00
Photo byGabboT, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Catherine Keener is an actress best known for her roles in films such as "Being John Malkovich" and "Capote." She was born in Miami but raised in Hialeah. Keener began her acting career in the 1980s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows. She has received critical acclaim for her performances and has been nominated for several awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Harry Wayne Casey

Harry Wayne Casey, also known as KC, is a musician and songwriter best known as the lead singer and founder of the band KC and the Sunshine Band. He was born and raised in Hialeah and began his music career in the 1970s. KC and the Sunshine Band became one of the most successful and influential disco and funk bands of the 1970s and 1980s and had numerous hit songs, including "Get Down Tonight" and "Boogie Shoes." In addition to his work with the band, Casey has also released solo music and has been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Nestor Cortes

Nestor Cortes is a professional baseball player currently playing for the New York Yankees. He was born and raised in Hialeah and began his baseball career in the 2010s. Cortes has played for several professional teams and has had success as a starting pitcher.

Rick Sánchez

Rick Sánchez is a journalist and television news anchor best known for his work on CNN. He was born and raised in Hialeah and began his journalism career in the 1980s. Sánchez has worked for several news organizations and has received critical acclaim for his work. He is known for his in-depth and insightful reporting on a wide range of topics and has won numerous awards for his journalism.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Hialeah and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hialeah# florida# famous# celebrity

Comments / 4

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
3695 followers

More from Ted Rivers

Athens, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Athens

Athens might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Athens.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jacksonville

Jacksonville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Jacksonville.

Read full story
11 comments
Miami, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Miami

Miami might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Miami.

Read full story
5 comments
Tampa, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tampa

Tampa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tampa.

Read full story
8 comments
Orlando, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Orlando

Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.

Read full story
12 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Petersburg.

Read full story
12 comments
Savannah, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Savannah

Savannah might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Savannah.

Read full story
3 comments
Macon, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Macon

Macon might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Macon.

Read full story
8 comments
Concord, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Concord

Concord might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Concord.

Read full story
6 comments
Columbus, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus

Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.

Read full story
12 comments
Augusta, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Augusta

Augusta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Augusta.

Read full story
8 comments
Georgia State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Georgia

Georgia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Georgia.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbia, MD

3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia

If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore

Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbia, SC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia

Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.

Read full story
14 comments
Charleston, SC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston

Charlestonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charleston.

Read full story
3 comments
Wilmington, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wilmington

Wilmingtonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wilmington.

Read full story
3 comments
Cary, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cary

Cary might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cary.

Read full story
4 comments
Fayetteville, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fayetteville

Fayetteville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fayetteville.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy