7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Hialeah

Hialeah has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Hialeah.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Hialeah.

Maria Molina

Maria Molina is a meteorologist and television news anchor best known for her work on Fox News. She was born in Managua, Nicaragua but raised in South Florida. Molina began her career in the meteorology field in the early 2010s and has worked for several news organizations. She is known for her expertise in weather forecasting and has received critical acclaim for her work. In addition to her work as a meteorologist, Molina has also been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Maria Canals-Barrera

Maria Canals-Barrera is an actress best known for her roles in films such as "The Master of Disguise" and "Coco." She was born and raised in Hialeah and began her acting career in the late 1980s. Canals-Barrera has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received critical acclaim for her performances. She has also been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Vincent D'Onofrio

Vincent D'Onofrio is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "Full Metal Jacket" and "Men in Black." He was born in Brooklyn, New York but raised in Hialeah. D'Onofrio began his acting career in the 1980s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows. He has received critical acclaim for his performances and has been nominated for several awards, including an Emmy Award.

Catherine Keener

Catherine Keener is an actress best known for her roles in films such as "Being John Malkovich" and "Capote." She was born in Miami but raised in Hialeah. Keener began her acting career in the 1980s and has appeared in numerous films and television shows. She has received critical acclaim for her performances and has been nominated for several awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Harry Wayne Casey

Harry Wayne Casey, also known as KC, is a musician and songwriter best known as the lead singer and founder of the band KC and the Sunshine Band. He was born and raised in Hialeah and began his music career in the 1970s. KC and the Sunshine Band became one of the most successful and influential disco and funk bands of the 1970s and 1980s and had numerous hit songs, including "Get Down Tonight" and "Boogie Shoes." In addition to his work with the band, Casey has also released solo music and has been involved in various charitable and humanitarian causes.

Nestor Cortes

Nestor Cortes is a professional baseball player currently playing for the New York Yankees. He was born and raised in Hialeah and began his baseball career in the 2010s. Cortes has played for several professional teams and has had success as a starting pitcher.

Rick Sánchez

Rick Sánchez is a journalist and television news anchor best known for his work on CNN. He was born and raised in Hialeah and began his journalism career in the 1980s. Sánchez has worked for several news organizations and has received critical acclaim for his work. He is known for his in-depth and insightful reporting on a wide range of topics and has won numerous awards for his journalism.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Hialeah and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!