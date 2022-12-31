Savannah, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Savannah

Ted Rivers

Savannah might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Savannah.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Savannah.

Iain Armitage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29pjLV_0jzSKNP200
Photo byBecker1999 from Grove City, OH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia

Iain Armitage is an actor best known for his roles in the TV shows "Big Little Lies" and "Young Sheldon." He was born in Georgia and raised in Savannah. Armitage began his acting career at a young age and has appeared in numerous television shows and films. He has received critical acclaim for his performances and has won several awards for his work.

Dianna Agron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QErB_0jzSKNP200
Photo byKristin Dos Santos, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Dianna Agron is an actress and singer best known for her role as Quinn Fabray in the TV show "Glee." She was born and raised in Savannah. Agron began her acting career in the mid-2000s and has appeared in numerous television shows and films. In addition to her acting career, Agron has also released music as a solo artist and has performed in stage productions.

Big Boi

Big Boi is a rapper and actor best known as one half of the hip-hop duo Outkast. He was born and raised in Savannah. Big Boi began his music career in the 1990s and has released numerous solo albums in addition to his work with Outkast. He has won multiple Grammy Awards and has been recognized for his contributions to the hip-hop genre. In addition to his music career, Big Boi has also appeared in several films and television shows.

Sally Quinn

Sally Quinn is a journalist and author who was born and raised in Savannah. She is best known for her work as a writer and editor for The Washington Post and for her books on spirituality and religion. Quinn has won numerous awards for her journalism and has been recognized for her contributions to the field. In addition to her work as a journalist, Quinn has also written several books on spirituality and religion and has been a vocal advocate for spiritual exploration and personal growth.

Stacy Keach

Stacy Keach is an actor best known for his roles in films such as "The Long Riders" and "American History X." He was born and raised in Savannah. Keach began his acting career in the 1960s and has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and stage productions. He has received critical acclaim for his performances and has won several awards for his work.

Ellen Axson Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWlYd_0jzSKNP200
Photo byPublic domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Ellen Axson Wilson was the first wife of President Woodrow Wilson and served as the First Lady of the United States from 1913 to 1914. She was born and raised in Savannah. Wilson was a painter and illustrator and was known for her support of the arts. She was also actively involved in various social and political causes, including women's suffrage and civil rights.

Jack Sherman

Jack Sherman was a musician best known as the guitarist for the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers. He was born and raised in Savannah. Sherman began his music career in the 1980s and played with several different bands before joining the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He was a member of the band for several years and appeared on their first two albums before leaving the group in 1988. Sherman continued to play and record music throughout his career and worked with numerous other artists.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Savannah and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# savannah# george# famous# celebrity

Comments / 3

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
3695 followers

More from Ted Rivers

Athens, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Athens

Athens might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Athens.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jacksonville

Jacksonville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Jacksonville.

Read full story
11 comments
Miami, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Miami

Miami might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Miami.

Read full story
5 comments
Tampa, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tampa

Tampa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tampa.

Read full story
8 comments
Orlando, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Orlando

Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.

Read full story
12 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Petersburg.

Read full story
12 comments
Hialeah, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Hialeah

Pittsburgh might not be Hialeah, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Hialeah.

Read full story
4 comments
Macon, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Macon

Macon might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Macon.

Read full story
8 comments
Concord, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Concord

Concord might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Concord.

Read full story
6 comments
Columbus, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus

Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.

Read full story
12 comments
Augusta, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Augusta

Augusta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Augusta.

Read full story
8 comments
Georgia State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Georgia

Georgia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Georgia.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbia, MD

3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia

If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore

Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbia, SC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia

Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.

Read full story
14 comments
Charleston, SC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston

Charlestonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charleston.

Read full story
3 comments
Wilmington, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wilmington

Wilmingtonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wilmington.

Read full story
3 comments
Cary, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cary

Cary might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cary.

Read full story
4 comments
Fayetteville, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fayetteville

Fayetteville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fayetteville.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy