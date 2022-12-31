7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Macon

Macon might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Macon.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Macon.

Jack McBrayer

Jack McBrayer is an American actor and comedian who is best known for his work on the television show "30 Rock." He has also appeared in a variety of other film and television projects, including "Wreck-It Ralph," "The Middle," and "The Conan O'Brien Show." McBrayer is known for his likable and energetic personality, and has gained a dedicated following for his work.

Lisa Sheridan

Lisa Sheridan is an American actress who has appeared in a variety of film and television projects throughout her career. She is known for her versatile and expressive acting style, and has played a wide range of characters in her work. Some of Sheridan's notable roles include appearances in "Invasion," "Lincoln," and "Halt and Catch Fire."

Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston is an American actress and director who has worked on numerous film and television projects throughout her career. She is perhaps best known for her work on the television show "True Blood," in which she played the character Arlene Fowler. Preston is known for her ability to bring depth and complexity to her roles, and has gained a reputation as a talented and versatile performer.

Blake Clark

Blake Clark is an American comedian and actor who has appeared in a variety of film and television projects throughout his career. He is perhaps best known for his role as Chet Hunter in the "Toy Story" film franchise, as well as for his work on the television show "Home Improvement." Clark is known for his energetic and engaging comedic style, and has gained a dedicated following for his work.

Luke Askew

Luke Askew is an American actor who has appeared in a variety of film and television projects throughout his career. He is known for his deep and resonant voice, which has made him a popular choice for voiceover work. Askew has appeared in films such as "Easy Rider," "Zabriskie Point," and "Django Unchained," and has gained a reputation for his ability to deliver powerful and nuanced performances.

Rhett McLaughlin

Rhett McLaughlin is an American internet personality who is best known as one half of the duo Rhett & Link. He has gained a large following for his work on the internet, and is known for his humorous and entertaining content.

Otis Redding

Otis Redding was an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who was one of the most influential figures in the history of popular music. He was known for his powerful and emotive voice, and his music had a profound impact on the development of soul and R&B. Redding had a string of hit songs throughout his career, including "Try a Little Tenderness," "The Dock of the Bay," and "Respect," and remains an iconic and enduring figure in the world of music.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Macon and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!