Columbia, MD

3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia

Ted Rivers

If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.

Read on to learn more about each of these amazing restaurants so you can decide which one is right for you.

Pub Dog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5yRO_0jyP1Sdb00
Photo byLuis S

Pub Dog is known for their gourmet pizzas made with fresh ingredients. They have a wide variety of pies to choose from including traditional and specialty pies like the Baja Chihuahua Pizza and the Mr. Green Jeans Pizza. In addition to their pizzas, they also have an extensive selection of appetizers, salads, and beer.

Outside deck area great for dogs and dog lovers. Inside seemed a little dark and noisy. Great pizza and good selection of beer. Reasonable prices and easy to share beer and pizza with many. Order inside at the bar and bring your food outside. Good neighborhood place and friendly crowd. - Joyce K, Trip Advisor

Whether you're grabbing a quick bite or enjoying a leisurely meal with friends, Pub Dog has something for everyone!

Home Slyce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2999P3_0jyP1Sdb00
Photo byHomeSlyce Columbia

Home Slyce is a restaurant that specializes in authentic Italian-style pizza. Their menu features all sorts of classic pizzas like Margherita and pepperoni as well as specialty pies like the homeslyce Grand classic and the Hottie Hottie. They also offer delicious salads made with fresh ingredients and house-made dressings.

I have ordered food from here before for delivery but this was the first time I went here in person. Food was good I really like the pizza here. The only thing strange about this visit was it wasn't busy and our waitress was basically hanging out by our table and interjecting in our conversation. It was a little awkward but the food was great. I will be back for sure. - bigoaktree12, Trip Advisor

Home Slyce has something for every member of your crew!

Grotto Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPVW8_0jyP1Sdb00
Photo byEddie K

If you're looking for a classic American-style pizza joint in Columbia, then Grotto Pizza is your spot! This decades-old institution serves up some seriously delicious pies with a wide variety of topping options, including vegetarian options like mushrooms and roasted red peppers.

It was nice to get back and the decent crowd almost made it seem like the pre Covid days except for the masks. Our large crust pizza of half pepperoni and half sweet peppers and onions was right on, except we asked for easy on the cheese, but it turned out we needed more cheese. Coors Light pints were still $3 and our waitress Janeanne, who we have had on a few occasions before, was excellent. No wait at 5 on a Friday night is nice. - Mark G, Trip Advisor

They also have classic Italian dishes like lasagna and spaghetti Carbonara on the menu if you want something other than pizza. And don't forget about their famous calzones—they are simply divine!

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of pizza in Columbia is!

