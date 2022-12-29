7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia

Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Columbia.

Kelsey Chow

Kelsey Chow is an American actress who was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina. She began her acting career at a young age and has appeared in a number of television shows and films throughout her career. Kelsey is best known for her role as Mikayla in the Disney Channel series "Pair of Kings," which aired from 2010 to 2013. She has also had guest roles in shows such as "One Tree Hill" and "The Suite Life on Deck," and has appeared in films such as "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "The Good Lie." Kelsey is a talented actress with a bright future ahead of her.

Allison Munn

Allison Munn is an American actress who was born in Columbia, South Carolina in 1974. She began her acting career in the early 2000s and has appeared in a number of television shows and films throughout her career. Allison is best known for her role as Caroline Dupree on the popular television show "That 70s Show," which aired from 2002 to 2006.

Jonny Weston

Jonny Weston is an American actor who was born in Columbia, South Carolina in 1992. He began his acting career in the late 2000s and has appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout his career. Jonny is best known for his roles in the films "Project Almanac" and "Chasing Mavericks," and has also appeared in television shows such as "The Wilds" and "Chicago Med." In addition to his acting career, Jonny is also a talented musician and has released several albums as a solo artist. He is a rising star in the entertainment industry and has a bright future ahead of him.

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari is an American comedian, actor, and writer who was born in Columbia, South Carolina in 1983. He is best known for his role as Tom Haverford on the popular television show "Parks and Recreation," which aired from 2009 to 2015. Aziz is also a successful comedian and has released several stand-up comedy specials, including "Buried Alive" and "Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden." In addition to his work in television and comedy, Aziz has also appeared in a number of films, including "This Is the End" and "Master of None." He is a talented performer with a large and loyal fan base.

Mike Colter

Mike Colter is an American actor who was born in Columbia, South Carolina in 1976. He began his acting career in the early 2000s and has appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout his career. Mike is best known for his role as Luke Cage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has also had roles in shows such as "The Good Wife" and "The Following." He is a versatile actor with a commanding presence and strong acting ability. Mike is widely respected in the entertainment industry and has a large following among fans of film and television.

Anna Camp

Anna Camp is an American actress who was born in Columbia, South Carolina in 1982. She began her acting career in the early 2000s and has appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout her career. Anna is best known for her role as Aubrey Posen in the "Pitch Perfect" film series, and has also had roles in shows such as "Mad Men" and "The Good Place." She is a talented actress with a wide range of skills, and is known for her versatility and ability to play a wide range of characters. Anna has a large and loyal fan base and is highly respected in the entertainment industry.

Angell Conwell

Angell Conwell is an American actress who was born in Columbia, South Carolina in 1983. She began her acting career in the late 1990s and has appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout her career. Angell is best known for her role as Leslie Michaelson on the popular soap opera "The Young and the Restless," and has also had guest roles on shows such as "The Game" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." She is a talented actress with a beautiful appearance and a large following among fans of television and film. Angell is highly respected in the entertainment industry and has a bright future ahead of her.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Columbia and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!