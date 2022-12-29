Charleston, SC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston

Ted Rivers

Charlestonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charleston.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Charleston.

Stephen Colbert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDQFD_0jxHgsc800
Photo byMontclair Film, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Stephen Colbert is an American comedian, writer, and television host who was born in Washington, D.C., but grew up in Charleston, South Carolina. He began his career as a comedian in the late 1980s and has since become one of the most well-known and respected comedians in the United States. Colbert is known for his wit, humor, and political commentary, and has won numerous awards for his work in television. In addition to hosting "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," he has also written and starred in his own television show, "The Colbert Report," and has appeared in a number of films and television shows.

Andy Dick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2Kgw_0jxHgsc800
Photo byDavid Shankbone, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Andy Dick is an American comedian, actor, and musician who was born in Charleston, South Carolina in 1965. He began his career as a stand-up comedian in the late 1980s and has since appeared in a number of films, television shows, and stage productions. Dick is known for his irreverent sense of humor and has a large following among fans of comedy. He has also had a successful career as a musician and has released several albums.

Josh Strickland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28V5kz_0jxHgsc800
Photo byMichael Schamis from New York, NY, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Josh Strickland is an American actor and singer who was born in Charleston, South Carolina in 1983. He began his career as a stage actor and has appeared in a number of Broadway and off-Broadway productions, including "Tarzan," "Hairspray," and "All Shook Up." Strickland is known for his powerful voice and stage presence, and has received critical acclaim for his performances. In addition to his work as an actor, he has also released several albums as a musician.

Shanola Hampton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K905g_0jxHgsc800
Photo byAngela George, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Shanola Hampton is an American actress who was born in Charleston, South Carolina in 1977. She is best known for her role as Veronica Fisher on the television show "Shameless," which airs on Showtime. Hampton has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "The Mindy Project" and "The Night Shift."

Jonathan Mangum

Jonathan Mangum is an American comedian and actor who was born in Charleston, South Carolina in 1971. He is best known for his work as a performer on the television show "Whose Line is it Anyway?" and has also appeared in a number of films and television shows. Mangum is known for his quick wit and improvisational skills, and has a large following among fans of comedy.

Robert Jordan

Robert Jordan was an American author who was born in Charleston, South Carolina in 1948. He is best known for his epic fantasy series "The Wheel of Time," which consists of 14 novels and has sold millions of copies worldwide. Jordan was a prolific writer and was known for his complex and well-developed fictional worlds. He received numerous awards for his work and was highly respected in the fantasy genre.

Thomas Gibson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ar1x0_0jxHgsc800
Photo byDan Huse, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Thomas Gibson is an American actor who was born in Charleston, South Carolina in 1962. He began his career as a stage actor and has appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout his career. Gibson is best known for his role as Aaron Hotchner on the television show "Criminal Minds," which aired from 2005 to 2016. He has also appeared in a number of other shows, including "Dharma & Greg" and "The Good Shepherd," and has had roles in films such as "Eyes Wide Shut" and "Chicago Hope." Gibson is known for his versatility as an actor and has played a wide range of characters in his career.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Charleston and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

