7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wilmington

Wilmingtonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wilmington.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Wilmington.

Maddie Hasson

Maddie Hasson is an American actress who was born in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1992. She began her career as a stage actress and has appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout her career. Hasson is best known for her roles in the television shows "The Finder" and "Impulse," and has also appeared in a number of films, including "The Last Keepers" and "Twisted."

Cliff Cash

Cliff Cash is an American comedian and writer who was born in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1981. He began performing stand-up comedy in the early 2000s and has released several comedy albums, including "Humble Brag" and "Punch Your Dreams in the Face." Cash is also a writer and has written for a number of television shows and websites, including "The Daily Show" and "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore."

Barnacle Boi

Barnacle Boi, also known as Kevin Boi, is an American rapper and producer who was born in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1993. He began his career as a rapper in the mid-2010s and has released several successful albums, including "Waves" and "Withdrawals." Barnacle Boi is known for his unique blend of hip hop and electronic music, and has a large following among fans of electronic and hip hop music.

Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson was an American politician who served as the 28th President of the United States from 1913 to 1921. He was born in Staunton, Virginia but spent part of his childhood in Wilmington, North Carolina. Wilson is known for his progressive policies and for his leadership during World War I. He was instrumental in the passage of several important pieces of legislation, including the Federal Reserve Act and the Clayton Antitrust Act. Wilson was also a leading advocate for the formation of the League of Nations, a precursor to the United Nations.

Wiley Cash

Wiley Cash is an American author who was born in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1978. He has written several novels, including "A Land More Kind Than Home," "This Dark Road to Mercy," and "The Last Ballad," and is known for his portrayal of the southern United States in his writing. Cash's novels are often set in the rural south and explore themes of family, community, and the human experience. He has received numerous awards for his work, including the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance's "Debut Novel of the Year" award for "A Land More Kind Than Home."

Jane McNeill

Jane McNeill is an American actress who was born in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1951. She has appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout her career, including "The Lost Boys," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and "Desperate Housewives." McNeill is known for her versatility as an actress and has played a wide range of characters in her career, including both comedic and dramatic roles.

Charles Kuralt

Charles Kuralt was an American journalist and television host who was born in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1934. He began his career as a journalist in the 1950s and worked for a number of news organizations, including CBS News and The New York Times. Kuralt is best known for his work on the television show "On the Road with Charles Kuralt," which aired from 1967 to 1997. In the show, Kuralt traveled around the United States and interviewed interesting people and visited unique places, telling the stories of ordinary Americans in a way that was both informative and engaging. Kuralt received numerous awards for his work in journalism and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1997.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Wilmington and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!