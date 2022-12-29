7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cary

Cary might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cary.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Cary.

Bevin Prince

Bevin Prince is an American actress who was born in Cary, North Carolina in 1984. She began her career as a child actress and has appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout her career. Prince is best known for her role as Bevin Mirskey on the television show "One Tree Hill," which aired from 2003 to 2012. She has also appeared in a number of other shows, including "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" and "Switched at Birth."

Sabrina Jeffries

Sabrina Jeffries is an American romance novelist who was born in Cary, North Carolina in 1957. She began writing romance novels in the late 1980s and has since published over 50 books. Jeffries is best known for her historical romance and romantic suspense novels, and has won numerous awards for her work. Her books have been published in multiple languages and are popular with readers around the world.

Charlotte Hook

Charlotte Hook is an American swimmer who was born in Cary, North Carolina in 1995. She began swimming at a young age and has competed at the international level in a number of major competitions. Hook is a Olympic gold medalist, having won a gold medal as a member of the United States' 4x200 meter freestyle relay team at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She has also won numerous medals at other international competitions, including the World Championships and the Pan Pacific Championships.

Marshall Brain

Marshall Brain is an American author and entrepreneur who was born in Cary, North Carolina in 1961. He is best known for founding the website HowStuffWorks, which provides detailed explanations and information about a wide variety of topics related to science and technology. Brain has also written a number of books on these subjects, and is a popular speaker and educator. In addition to his work in science and technology, Brain is also involved in philanthropy and has founded several non-profit organizations.

John Altschuler

John Altschuler is an American television producer and writer who was born in Cary, North Carolina in 1964. He is best known for his work on the animated series "King of the Hill" and "Silicon Valley," and has also written for a number of other television shows, including "The Grinder" and "Veep." Altschuler is known for his sharp wit and clever humor, and has won numerous awards for his work in television.

Debbie Antonelli

Debbie Antonelli is an American sports broadcaster who was born in Cary, North Carolina in 1964. She is known for her work as a basketball analyst and commentator, and has covered a number of major basketball events, including the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and the WNBA. Antonelli is also a basketball coach and has worked with teams at the collegiate and professional levels.

Tim Sweeney

Tim Sweeney is an American video game developer who was born in Cary, North Carolina in 1971. He is the founder of Epic Games, a video game development studio known for its popular games such as "Fortnite," "Gears of War," and "Unreal Tournament." Sweeney is also known for his work in the field of computer graphics, and has developed a number of tools and technologies used in the creation of computer-generated imagery.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Cary and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

