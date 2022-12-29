7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Winston-Salem.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Winston-Salem.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett is an actress who was born on August 16, 1958 in New York City, but she grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She is best known for her roles in films such as "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Malcolm X," and "Black Panther," and she has also appeared in several television shows, including "ER" and "Master of None." Bassett is known for her versatility as an actress and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters. She has received numerous awards throughout her career, including an Emmy Award for her performance in "The Rosa Parks Story."

Danny McBride

Danny McBride is an actor, comedian, and writer who was born on December 29, 1976 in Statesboro, Georgia, but he grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He is best known for his work as an actor, which includes roles in films such as "Pineapple Express," "This Is the End," and "The House Bunny," and he has also appeared in several television shows, including "Eastbound & Down" and "Veep." McBride is known for his comedic talent and his ability to portray offbeat and eccentric characters. He has received numerous awards throughout his career, including two Emmy Awards.

B.o.B

B.o.B, also known as Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., is a rapper and songwriter who was born on November 15, 1988 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He is best known for his hit singles "Nothin' on You" and "Airplanes," and he has released several successful albums over the years, including "The Adventures of Bobby Ray" and "Strange Clouds." B.o.B is known for his catchy and energetic style of rapping and his ability to craft catchy and memorable beats. He has received numerous awards throughout his career, including two Grammy Awards.

Cullen Moss

Cullen Moss is an actor who was born on March 29, 1979 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He is best known for his roles in media such as "Dawson's Creek," "Old Dogs," and "The Notebook," and he has also appeared in several television shows, including "One Tree Hill" and "Justified." Moss is known for his versatility as an actor and his ability to portray complex and nuanced characters.

Carter Covington

Carter Covington is a television producer and writer who was born on February 2, 1979 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He is best known for his work as a writer and producer on television shows such as "Greek," "Hart of Dixie," and "Faking It," and he has also written and produced several other television shows and films throughout his career. Covington is known for his ability to craft engaging and relatable stories and for his attention to detail in the production of his projects.

Burgess Jenkins

Burgess Jenkins is an actor who was born on April 27, 1974 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He is best known for his roles in films such as "Remember the Titans," "The Reaping," and "Love Finds You in Sugar Creek," and he has also appeared in several television shows, including "One Tree Hill" and "Army Wives." Jenkins is known for his versatility as an actor and his ability to portray complex and nuanced characters.

Jackée Harry

Jackée Harry is an actress, singer, and television personality who was born on August 14, 1956 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She is best known for her role as Sandra Clark in the television show "227," which aired from 1985 to 1990, and she has also appeared in several other television shows and films throughout her career. Harry is known for her energetic and charismatic personality and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters. In addition to her work as an actress, Harry is also a talented singer and has released several successful singles over the years. She is also a television personality and has hosted several talk shows and game shows throughout her career.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Winston-Salem and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

