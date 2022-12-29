Durham, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Durham

Ted Rivers

Durham might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Durham.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Durham.

David Lynch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Brixq_0jwDi8BG00
Photo bySasha Kargaltsev

David Lynch is a filmmaker, artist, and musician who was born on January 20, 1946 in Missoula, Montana, but he grew up in Durham, North Carolina. He is best known for his work as a director, which includes films such as "Eraserhead," "Blue Velvet," and "Mulholland Drive," and he has also directed and produced several television shows, including "Twin Peaks" and "Mulholland Drive." Lynch is known for his surreal and often unsettling style of storytelling, and he has received numerous awards throughout his career, including a Golden Globe for Best Director.

The Duffer Brothers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSnVK_0jwDi8BG00
Photo byGage Skidmore

The Duffer Brothers, also known as Matt and Ross Duffer, are a pair of filmmakers and television producers who were born and raised in Durham, North Carolina. They are best known for creating the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," which has gained a large and loyal following since its debut in 2016. The Duffer Brothers are known for their ability to craft engaging and atmospheric stories and for their attention to detail in the production of their projects.

Biff Henderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGHMo_0jwDi8BG00
Photo byAlan Turkus from Minneapolis, MN, USA

Biff Henderson is a television producer and personality who was born on November 6, 1952 in Durham, North Carolina. He is best known for his work as a stage manager and segment producer for the late-night talk show "Late Show with David Letterman," which he worked on from 1982 to 2015. Henderson is known for his wit and his ability to bring a unique and humorous perspective to his work.

LeRoi Moore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KuUHq_0jwDi8BG00
Photo byamirightsideup

LeRoi Moore was a saxophonist and composer who was born on September 7, 1961 in Durham, North Carolina. He was best known for his work as a member of the Dave Matthews Band, which he joined in 1991 and remained a member of until his death in 2008. Moore was known for his skilled saxophone playing and his ability to craft complex and intricate melodies. He contributed to all of the Dave Matthews Band's studio albums and played a key role in shaping the band's sound. Moore died on August 19, 2008 as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident. He is remembered as an important and influential musician, and his contributions to the Dave Matthews Band have left a lasting impact on the music industry.

Mur Lafferty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsJKH_0jwDi8BG00
Photo byAleksi Stenberg

Mur Lafferty is an author, podcaster, and game designer who was born on July 21, 1972 in Durham, North Carolina. She is best known for her work in the science fiction and fantasy genres, and she has written several novels, including "The Shambling Guide to New York City" and "The Ghost Train to New Orleans." Lafferty is also known for her work as a podcaster, and she has hosted several popular podcasts, including "I Should Be Writing" and "The Signal."

Rapsody

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4bMn_0jwDi8BG00
Photo bySteven Pisano from Brooklyn, NY, USA

Rapsody is a rapper and songwriter who was born on January 3, 1982 in Snow Hill, North Carolina, but she grew up in Durham, North Carolina. She is best known for her socially conscious and introspective lyrics and her ability to craft catchy and memorable songs. Rapsody has released several successful albums over the years, including "Eve" and "Laila's Wisdom," and she has received praise for her unique and powerful style of rapping. She has also received several awards throughout her career, including a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song.

Michael Hardt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dR2tN_0jwDi8BG00
Photo byRobert Crc

Michael Hardt is a philosopher and political theorist who was born on June 10, 1960 in Bethesda, Maryland, and has taught at Duke Univerity. He is best known for his work on issues related to globalization, democracy, and social movements, and he has written several influential books on these topics, including "Empire" and "Multitude." Hardt is known for his critical and analytical approach to political theory and his ability to synthesize complex ideas in a clear and accessible manner. In addition to his work as a philosopher and political theorist, Hardt is also a professor and has taught at several universities throughout his career.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Durham and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you

# durham# north carolina

Comments / 5

Comments / 0

