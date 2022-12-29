Huntington, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should Try

Ted Rivers

If you love pizza and happen to be in Huntington, then you are truly in luck! Whether it's a traditional Italian dish or something with a local twist, this coastal city has some of the best pizza places around.

Read on for more information about these amazing places that you should definitely try during your next trip to Huntington!

Little Vincent's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441UFh_0jw9nRfE00
Photo bySteve G

Little Vincent's Pizza is a local Huntington favorite that has been serving up delicious slices.

The menu features all of the traditional favorites like pizza margherita. For those looking for something lighter or more unique, they also offer salads and custom pies made to order.

Little Vincent’s “Cold Cheese Slice,” a fistful of cold cheese served on top of the hot piece of pizza, is a practice brought to Huntington by college students returning home to Long Island from school in Oneonta in upstate New York. - Q7912PStant, Trip Advisor

No matter what kind of pie you try from Little Vincent's Pizza it will definitely be a memorable experience!

DiRaimo Pizzeria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SoDUX_0jw9nRfE00
Photo byScott M

DiRaimo Pizzeria is a Huntington staple for delicious Italian food. Located in the heart of downtown, this pizzeria has been serving up authentic Italian pies.

From the moment you walk through the doors, you'll be welcomed with open arms by friendly staff and the inviting aroma of freshly baked pizza dough. The menu features all your favorite classics such as pepperoni and Margherita.

Was showing my son around Huntington, been so many years since I have been home. So we decided to stop and get some pizza.Automatically I thought of DiRaimo's. Needless to say this pizza was just as good as I remembered. Definitely the spot to visit when your in Huntington!!! - Leesie319, Trip Advisor

With its cozy atmosphere filled with warm colors and vintage decor, Diraimo Pizzeria is perfect for an intimate gathering or just a casual night out with friends. Whether you're in the mood for traditional Italian fare or something more creative, DiRaimo's will have it all – guaranteed to hit that spot!

Rosa's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201p2r_0jw9nRfE00
Photo byHeather B

At Rosa's Pizza you can expect all your favorite traditional toppings like pepperoni, mushrooms and onions but they also offer some unique creations such as their Firecracker Pie made with spicy jalapeno peppers or their signature Baked Zitti Pie topped. And if you're looking for something lighter there are plenty of salads to choose from too!

This place serves great pizza, it is as simple as that, and everyone in my family loves it! Besides Little Vincent's, this place is a close second and one of our go-to pizza places. It just needs to get cleaned a little and it would be perfect. I would recommend coming here with friends and note that on some nights, large groups of kids hang out outside the restaurant. - 20jack03, Trip Advisor

No matter what kind of pizza you order from Rosa's it will definitely be cooked to perfection every single time – just like how Nonna used to make it back in Italy!

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of pizza in Huntington is!

