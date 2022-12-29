3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should Try

If you’re in the mood for some delicious pizza, Babylon is the place to be. There are plenty of great pizza places to try out!

Here are three of the top spots that you should definitely check out:

Mulberry Street Babylon

Photo by Jason C

Mulberry Street Babylon is the place to go if you're looking for classic New York style pizza. This pizzeria offers a great selection of delicious slices that are sure to satisfy your cravings. The crusts are thin and crispy, loaded with flavor and just the right amount of cheese.

If you're feeling adventurous, they also offer some unique topping combinations like sausage, cherry peppers and ham . And don't forget about their specialty pies - whether it's grandma style or scicilian - Mulberry Street Babylon has something for everyone!

Can't go wrong ordering a pizza from here - from the buffalo chicken to the salad pie and even just a plain pie - it's the best around. It is also so hard to find a good garlic knot these days and theirs are the best we've found in a while (dip it in the creamy italian dressing!) - ashbuoni, Trip Advisor

So grab a slice (or two!) next time you're in Babylon and let this delicious spot be your go-to destination for all things pizza.

The Classic New York Pizza Joint of Babylon

Photo by Lauren G

If you're in the mood for a classic New York style pizza, then look no further than the Classic New York Pizza Joint of Babylon. This pizzeria has been serving up delicious slices to locals and visitors alike since day one and is renowned for their thin-crust pizzas loaded with flavor.

Whether it's traditional pepperoni or something more adventurous like mac-n-cheese, this spot has all your favorites covered. Not only that, but they have some unique specialty pies that you won't find anywhere else including vegan options and white pizza.

we order take out once a week and love there Pizza with sesame seed crust.. We have also enjoyed many of there dinners as well.. Easy to order on-line menu where you can indicate what time you want the food delivered.. You can also pay for it on-line including the tip.. They even have a rewards program.. - Ron S, Trip Advisor

So if you're looking for an amazing slice of pie next time your in town - stop by the Classic New York Pizza Joint of Babylon!

Molto Vino

Photo by Amanda K R

If you're looking for a upscale Italian pizza experience, then Molto Vino should be your first stop. This is a self-pouring wine bar making a name for itself thanks to their delicious thin-crust pies that are made to order with the freshest ingredients. From traditional Margherita and pepperoni, to more adventurous options like white pizza or vegan delights - there's something here to please everyone.

Molto Vino in Babylon is a very special place. Intimate space and low lighting make it perfect for a romantic date or for a bunch of chicks who have their period and don’t want to be seen drunkenly inhaling their delicious pizzas. - K4227MCrachelc, Trip Advisor

Plus they offer some amazing wine pairings so you can enjoy the perfect pairing while savoring every bite of your delicious pie! So if you want an authentic Italian meal in Babylon make sure to check out Molto Vino - it won't disappoint!