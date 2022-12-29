Islip, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Islip That You Should Try

Ted Rivers

When you think of Islip, pizza is a dish that comes quickly to mind. Everyone has their favorite go-to spot for a cheesy delicious slice, but if you're looking to branch out and explore what the town has to offer then you'll want to check out these three great pizza places.

Angela's Pizzeria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZZZN_0jw5qImY00
Photo byErin C

Angela's Pizzeria is a beloved Islip staple that has been serving up delicious slices for decades. Its menu features family recipes that have been handed down through the generations, creating unique and flavorful pies crafted with love.

The cozy atmosphere of the restaurant creates an inviting environment where families can come together to share stories over a slice of pizza. From classic pepperoni to specialty creations such as Angry Italian Pizza and The Pizza Zone, Angela's Pizzeria offers something for everyone.

The new owners turned this place around tenfold! The service is great, speciality slices are unique and tasty. Also, the prices are reasonable and they have different specials on a few days of the week. - NurseNettaBetta, Trip Advisor

It's no wonder why this Islip favorite continues to draw in customers year after year!

Americano Pie Bar Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slRAV_0jw5qImY00
Photo byKaitlyn S

Americano Pie Bar Restaurant is a pizza joint unlike any other. Whether you're looking for something classic or creative, Americano has it all. They offer classic pies and cater to vegetarian diets.

But it doesn't stop there - Americano also offers specialty cocktails to pair perfectly with each pie, from Berry Bangster to Bohemiem Ricky. The atmosphere is always lively and inviting, perfect for gathering friends and family around the table to share stories over a delicious slice of pizza.

The food here is great. The menu has a wide variety of options and great brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The regular pizza is thin and delicious. Toni the bartender makes great drinks and is soooo nice! - Wilba123, Trip Advisor

The Pie at Salvatores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMxpW_0jw5qImY00
Photo byChelsea T

The Pie at Salvatore's is an Islip institution that has been serving up delicious pizza since the 1933. This family-run restaurant specializes in thin, crisp crusts and unique flavor combinations. Customers love their signature pies like the classic Original Neapolitan Pizza , which features a cheesy blend of mozzarella with bright tomatoes and fresh basil for a perfect balance of flavors. But if you're feeling adventurous then try the Broccoli Rabe & Sausage.

No matter what type of pizza you order from The Pie at Salvatores it will be sure to satisfy your cravings. All ingredients are locally sourced to ensure quality and freshness in every slice.

The pizza was excellent. My wife had the specialty neopolitan brick oven and I had the Clams casino brick oven pie. Both 10". They were absolutely delicious. The clams were meaty and the garlic and bacon made the taste spectacular It was ready when they said The crust was crispy but not burnt. I am definitely going back. - scalz442, Trip Advisor

Whether it’s date night or game night with friends, the inviting atmosphere at The Pie at Salvatore's always brings people together over great food. Enjoying a perfectly crafted slice while catching up on life is one way to make any day special in Islip!

