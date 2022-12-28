Philadelphia, PA

7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City

Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.

Whether you're interested in history, art, or just enjoying the outdoors, there is something for everyone in Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Hospital

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaDTO_0jw2eL0G00
Photo byLuca Borghi

The Pennsylvania Hospital, located in Philadelphia, was founded in 1752 and is one of the country's first voluntary hospitals. It was founded by Dr. Thomas Bond and Benjamin Franklin as a place for the care and treatment of the city's poor and indigent population. The hospital has a long and storied history, and is still in operation today, providing a range of medical services to patients.

Reading Terminal Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ymgm_0jw2eL0G00
Photo byBruce Andersen

Reading Terminal Market, located in downtown Philadelphia, is the oldest continuously operating farmers' market in the United States. It opened in 1893 and is housed in a beautiful Beaux-Arts style building. The market is home to more than 80 merchants, offering a wide range of products including fresh produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, and more. It is a popular destination for both tourists and locals, and is known for its lively atmosphere and delicious food

Balloon Ascent

In 1793, Philadelphia was the site of the first successful manned balloon ascent in the United States. The balloon was designed and built by French aeronauts Jean-Pierre Blanchard and Jean-Baptiste Réveillon. The balloon ascended from the city's Walnut Street prison and flew for about 15 miles before landing in Gloucester County, New Jersey. The flight was a major event at the time and attracted a large crowd of spectators.

World's Largest Art Gallery

The Mural Mile, located along Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia, is the world's largest mural. The mile-long mural stretches from Westmoreland Street to the Wissahickon Creek and features more than 50 murals painted by local artists. The murals depict a variety of subjects, including the city's history, culture, and natural beauty. The Mural Mile is a popular tourist attraction and is a testament to Philadelphia's vibrant arts scene.

Pennsylvania Packet & Daily Advertiser

The Pennsylvania Packet & Daily Advertiser, a newspaper published in Philadelphia, was the first daily newspaper in the United States. It began publishing in 1784 and was edited by John Dunlap, who had previously worked on the Declaration of Independence. The newspaper was widely read and had a significant influence on public opinion in the early years of the United States.

Library Company of Philadelphia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJoNL_0jw2eL0G00
Photo byJJonahJackalope

Philadelphia is home to the world's first library to lend books to the public, the Library Company of Philadelphia. The library was founded in 1731 by Benjamin Franklin and a group of his friends as a place for the "Promotion of Useful Knowledge." It is the oldest cultural institution in the United States and is still in operation today, with a collection of more than 500,000 books, manuscripts, and other materials. The library is open to the public and is a popular destination for researchers and history enthusiasts.

Marcel Duchamp

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has the world's largest collection of Marcel Duchamp's work. Duchamp, a French artist, is best known for his iconic piece "Fountain," which was created in 1917 and is widely considered one of the most important works of modern art. The museum's collection includes a number of Duchamp's other works, including paintings, sculptures, and prints. The museum is a popular destination for art lovers and is home to a wide range of art from various periods and styles.

