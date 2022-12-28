Pittsburgh, PA

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.

Whether you're interested in history, art, or just enjoying the outdoors, there is something for everyone in Pittsburgh.

Gas Station

Photo byNikhilb239

The world's first drive-in gas station was opened in 1913 in Pittsburgh by Gulf Oil Company. It was called the "world's first service station" and was located on Baum Boulevard in the city's East Liberty neighborhood. It was a simple structure that consisted of a small building and a canopy to protect customers from the weather. The station was designed to be a place where drivers could stop to get their car's oil checked and filled, as well as purchase gasoline.

The Golden Triangle

Point State Park, located at the confluence of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers in downtown Pittsburgh, is home to one of the world's largest fountains. The fountain, called the Golden Triangle, was completed in 1974 and shoots water up to 150 feet into the air. It is a popular spot for tourists and locals alike, and is illuminated at night with different colors.

The Big Mac

Photo byLord Phillock

The Big Mac, one of McDonald's most iconic menu items, was created at a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh in 1967. The sandwich was created by McDonald's franchise owner Jim Delligatti, who owned several McDonald's restaurants in the Pittsburgh area. He came up with the idea for the Big Mac as a way to differentiate his restaurants from the competition. The sandwich quickly became popular and was added to the McDonald's menu nationwide in 1968.

The Nickelodeon

The world's first movie theater, called the Nickelodeon, opened in Pittsburgh in 1905. The theater was owned by Harry Davis and John P. Harris, and was located on Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh. It was a small, cramped theater that could seat only about 100 people. Despite its size, the Nickelodeon quickly became popular, and soon there were Nickelodeon theaters popping up all over the country.

First Radio Station

Photo byDmitry Makeev

The world's first radio station, KDKA, began broadcasting in Pittsburgh in 1920. KDKA was owned by Westinghouse Electric Corporation and was the first commercially licensed radio station in the United States. It began broadcasting on November 2, 1920, with a coverage area of about 200 miles. KDKA was an immediate success and paved the way for the proliferation of radio stations across the country.

KASPAR

Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh is home to an AI-powered therapy robot, called "KASPAR." KASPAR is a small robot that is designed to interact with children with autism and other developmental disorders. It was developed by researchers at the university's Robotics Institute and has been used in therapy sessions with children as young as two years old. KASPAR is able to engage with children in a number of ways, including through facial expressions, gestures, and speech.

City of Bridges

Photo byPopscreenshot

Pittsburgh is known as the "City of Bridges," with a total of 446 bridges within city limits. This is more than any other city in the world, including Venice, Italy, which is often referred to as the "City of Bridges." Pittsburgh's many bridges are a testament to the city's history as a hub of transportation and industry. The city's iconic yellow bridges, including the Andy Warhol Bridge and the Rachel Carson Bridge, are popular tourist attractions.

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

