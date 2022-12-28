3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven

If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!

Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try.

Papa Nick's Pizza

Photo by Papa Nick's Pizza

Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.

They are renowned for their classic thin crust and generous toppings, which include pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, olives, and more. Their specialties include the Upside Down Pizza, Gyro Pizza, and Philly Traditional. All pizzas are made to order using fresh ingredients from local suppliers.

In addition to pizza pies, they also serve calzones, strombolis and salads. Papa Nick’s Pizza is one of the most popular places in town for a quick meal or delivery service.

Best home town pizza shop by far. The amazing, and plentiful, staff is always friendly, witty, and accomodating. Food is always hot and fresh. The creative crispy crust is perfect for the pies they create. Definitely a place to try. - mrboals, Trip Advisor

With over thirty years of experience making classic Italian dishes at reasonable prices – it’s no wonder why people keep coming back time after time!

Cafe Gia Pizza & Pasta

Photo by Marianne L

Cafe Gia Pizza & Pasta is a locally-owned restaurant in Brookhaven that has been serving up favorites. This cozy spot specializes in homemade Italian cuisine and offers an extensive selection of pizza, pasta, sandwiches and salads. With fresh ingredients sourced from the best local vendors, Cafe Gia creates unique flavor combinations and signature dishes.

They also offer traditional pizzas such as margherita or veggie along with gluten free options. In addition to delectable pies they also have delicious pastas including lasagna bolognese!

Cafe in a strip mall with their sign only partially lit. Open the door and SURPRISE! Huge clean shiny and inviting. At least 10-12 different pizzas ready. Extensive menu, plenty of staff. Wide walk-way seperated with half walls. Much bigger than i expected. Take your pick of a nice meal with a waitress, couple of drinks (bar nice size)or a quick slice on the run. Gotta try this gem hiding away. Lots know about it, plenty busy. Glad we tried it - smittty75, Trip Advisor

Plus their desserts are always sure to please—from house-made cannolis to tiramisu cake there's something sweet for everyone at Cafe Gia Pizza & Pasta!

La Margherita Pizzeria

Photo by David C

La Margherita Pizzeria uses the freshest ingredients. Their pizzas are made with delicious house-made dough and cooked in an imported Italian wood-fired oven for a unique smoky flavor. The menu features classic pies such as La Margherita, La Romana, and Bianca Neve.

All dishes can be customized to your tastes so you can truly make it your own! La Margherita Pizzeria also offers salads and desserts.

There is so much to like about this place. The food is really good and the people are so friendly who work there. No matter what we order, we enjoy it! The dining room is inviting and service in it great. Definitely worth checking it out for any of the pizzas they have or there dinner menu. - usnamom2001, Trip Advisor

Whether you’re looking to satisfy a craving for authentic Italian cuisine or just want to enjoy some of the best pizza around town – La Margherita Pizzeria will not disappoint!

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of pizza in Brookhaven is!