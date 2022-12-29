Hempstead, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Hempstead

Ted Rivers

Ah, pizza! A classic dish that can bring comfort, joy, and memories all at once. If you live in Hempstead and looking for the best spots to find delicious and traditional pizzas, then you've come to the right place.

Grimaldi's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258AHp_0jvzdbse00
Photo byMelanie M

Grimaldi's Pizza is a top pick for pizza in Hempstead. This beloved Italian restaurant has been serving up traditional and delicious pizzas since its opening in the late 1980s. Featuring classic New York-style thin crust pies, Grimaldi's uses only quality ingredients such as fresh mozzarella cheese and homemade tomato sauce to make each pie truly memorable.

The atmosphere of the restaurant is inviting, with comfortable seating and an open kitchen so you can watch your pie being prepared just for you! Grimaldi’s also offers other Italian specialties such as salads, subs & more making it a great choice for lunch or dinner any day of the week.

Fab food, great staff. Great wine, beer happy hour. Amazing pizzas, can definitely recommend the buffalo chicken pizza. Had a great time on New Year’s Day. Staff so lovely and friendly always keeping your wine topped up. - Chris9010, Trip Advisor

With their friendly staff and amazing pizzas, it’s no wonder why this local favorite has stood the test of time!

Campus Pizza & Gyro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0px1u3_0jvzdbse00
Photo byCrystal B

Campus Pizza & Gyro is a popular pizza spot in Hempstead that has been around for over 40 years. This family-owned and operated business offers delicious, traditional Greek pizzas with fresh ingredients and their own homemade dough. They also serve gyros, calzones, salads, subs & more making it the perfect spot for a quick lunch or dinner.

The atmosphere at Campus Pizza Gyro is friendly and welcoming with its cozy seating area and colorful décor to make you feel right at home while enjoying your meal. Their signature Greek pies are made using quality ingredients such as feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, peppers & onions to create an unforgettable flavor experience unlike any other!

Stayed at the Long Island Marriott. I was looking for some pizza at 10:30. I called one place and even though they closed at 11 did not want to deliver at 10:30. Campus pizza is open until 3. So I ordered a sausage mushroom and olive large pizza. It showed up 35 minutes later. Came hot along with plates and napkins. The pizza itself was good. Lots of mushrooms and olives. The sausage was not crumbled Italian but rather sliced more traditional sausage like you see on a bun. Not what I prefer but it was still good. Overall if you are looking for pizza late night while at the Marriott give them a call. - DoubleGinMN, Trip Advisor

With its unique flavors and inviting atmosphere Campus Pizza Gyro is sure to become one of your favorite places in town for great food!

Napolini Express

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmdjS_0jvzdbse00
Photo byChristopher C

Napolini Express is a favorite spot for pizza-lovers in Hempstead. This modern Italian eatery offers delicious and unique pizzas made with fresh, high quality ingredients. The menu features an array of mouth-watering pies such as the Margherita with its classic combination of tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & basil or the Carbonara topped with cream sauce, bacon, onion & parmesan to name just a few.

And if you’re feeling creative you can even build your own custom pie from their selection of toppings! Its inviting atmosphere makes it easy to relax while enjoying your meal too!

I have dined there with friends for lunch several times over the past four years. Very good food, good variety, fast service and clean. The ambiance is akin to a fast food restaurant. - rongD2149AW, Trip Advisor

With its flavorful pizzas and cozy setting, Napolini Express has something for everyone so come on down today and see what all the fuss is about!

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of pizza in Hempstead is!

