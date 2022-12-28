3 Great Pizza Places In New York City That You Should Try

New York City is known for many things - but one of the most iconic is its pizza. With its unique combination of thin crusts, classic toppings, and Neapolitan-style pies, NYC is home to some of the best pizzas around!

Here are three of our favorite pizza places in New York City that you should definitely make sure to check out:

SottoCasa Pizzeria

Photo by Jon L

SottoCasa Pizzeria is one of the most beloved pizzerias in all of New York City. Located in the heart of Manhattan, this classic Italian eatery serves up mouth-watering pizzas with fresh ingredients, cooked to perfection and served just like they do it in Italy.

Their signature pies are made with an old-school sourdough crust and a thick, flavorful tomato sauce that will have your taste buds singing! And their selection of toppings range from classics like pepperoni and sausage to more creative options such as eggplant, parmesan and ricotta cheese.

Listen pizza was so so good we ordered more focaccia and pizza to take away cause dear lord I am so glad this is in Harlem cause I always find myself and our friends back in Harlem!! - rsK402ZO, Trip Advisor

Whether you're looking for a traditional slice or something unique - Sotto Casa Pizzeria has got you covered!

Bleecker Street Pizza

Photo by Florence C

Bleecker Street Pizza is a renowned pizzeria in New York City that has been serving up delicious pies since 2004. This classic pizzeria is located in the heart of Greenwich Village and has become an iconic spot for locals and visitors alike.

Bleecker Street Pizza offers some of the best Neapolitan-style pizza you can find, with a thin crust dough made from only the freshest ingredients and topped with traditional flavors like pepperoni, mushrooms, and olives.

Was here with my wife. Brilliant pizza, brilliant Greg! A must-stop for everyone who likes pizza! Ordered the one they are famous for, don’t remember what it’s called, bit it eas really nice. They also had a good plain pizza with cheese. We might just pop by again! - olegunnarn2019, Trip Advisor

The cozy atmosphere makes it feel like you're stepping into a time machine - so come on by for a slice or two of this classic NYC experience!

Numero 28 Pizzeria

Photo by Numero 28 Ristorante Pizzeria Bar

Numero 28 Pizzeria is one of the top spots for pizza in New York City. This traditional Italian pizzeria has been serving up delicious pies all across NYC and it’s no surprise why locals and tourists alike keep coming back for more!

With a variety of classic Neapolitan-style recipes using only fresh ingredients, Numero 28 offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a thin crust margherita pie or something more creative like their Bufalina doc - you won’t be disappointed!

Traveling with my daughter and grand daughter, we found this delicious and authentic Italian restaurant. Our server, Rosy was so helpful in pointing out the best things on the menu and all were spot on including the wine. She was delightful! Our favorites were the Bufalina DOC pizza and the Paccheri Alla Genovese. Delicious! We would highly recommend this restaurant. Prices were reasonable. Beware it is a cash only restaurant but there is an ATM on site. - nordahl44, Trip Advisor

Plus, they have an extensive selection of gluten-free options so everyone can enjoy their meal. Stop by today to savor some truly authentic Italian flavors!

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of pizza in New York City is!