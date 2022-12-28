Paterson, NJ

3 Great Pizza Places In Paterson

Ted Rivers

The city of Paterson, NJ is home to some of the best pizza places in the area. Whether you’re a local resident looking for a quality spot to grab a slice or a visitor exploring the area, these top 3 pizzerias have something to satisfy everyone’s cravings!

Let’s take a closer look at each of these great pizza places in Paterson, NJ:

Patsy's Tavern & Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12c5AP_0jvyOg7900
Photo byJessi T

Patsy's Tavern & Restaurant has been serving delicious pizza in the Paterson community since 1931.

The restaurant is known for its homemade Italian-style pies, made fresh daily with only the finest ingredients available. The restaurant also offers a wide variety of other dishes such as salads and sandwiches, making it an ideal choice for lunch or dinner. Patsy’s unique thin crust style has attracted a loyal following over the years and continues to be one of the most popular pizzerias in town.

If you're coming here for the pizza, you better order two because after having a slice you will want extra to take home!!! Service is great and the pizza is the best we ever had!! The pasta sauce is just like Mom's! - 613gigiv, Trip Advisor

With unbeatable prices on all menu items and friendly staff always ready to serve you, Patsy’s Tavern & Restaurant is sure to satisfy any craving for an authentic Italian-style pizza experience!

Broadway Bar & Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ovm62_0jvyOg7900
Photo byLashawn P

Broadway Bar & Pizza is an award-winning pizzeria located in the heart of Paterson. Their signature pies are made with a unique blend of fresh dough, high-quality cheeses, and flavorful sauces that will tantalize your taste buds.

Whether you’re looking for a classic pepperoni or something more adventurous like their buffalo chicken pizza, Broadway Bar & Pizza has it all! Along with their delicious food offerings they also have an inviting atmosphere which makes dining there even more enjoyable.

The food is good here , the employees are very friendly and always remember a face. I've been going here since I was a kid. Their buffalo chicken pizza is the overall best to me and their turkey anti pasta salads are to die for . - ayanna O, Trip Advisor

With its great selection of beers and wines to choose from, Broadway Bar & Pizza is the perfect place to relax and enjoy a delicious slice.

Ellison Pizza & Deli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4198y2_0jvyOg7900
Photo byJeannette L

Ellison Pizza & Deli is a family-owned establishment that has been serving the Paterson community for years.

This pizzeria is renowned for its classic New York-style pizza with a thin and crispy crust. Each pie is made with only the freshest ingredients, providing customers with an unforgettable flavor profile every time.

Alongside their delicious selection of traditional pies, Ellison Pizza & Deli also offers specialty pizzas such as their Meatlovers Pie or Buffalo Chicken Pie. Plus, they offer sandwiches, salads, soups and more to complete your meal! Their friendly staff will make sure you have everything you need to enjoy your dining experience at Ellison’s – from the warm atmosphere to the freshly prepared food.

This pizzeria is run by an Italian family that provides freshly prepared meals in a timely manner. From the pizza's to the salad's to the lasagna everything is DELICIOUS. Prices are reasonable and there is always customers present in the store which allows for the food to be freshly made. - rayej, Trip Advisor

Whether it's lunchtime or late night cravings, stop by Ellison Pizza & Deli for a memorable meal!

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of pizza in Paterson is!

