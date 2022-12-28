7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Ann Arbor.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Ann Arbor.

David S. Goyer

Photo by Sue Lukenbaugh

David S. Goyer is a screenwriter, director, and producer who was born on December 22, 1965 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is best known for his work in the film and television industry, having written and directed a number of movies and TV shows throughout his career. Goyer is perhaps best known for his work on the "Blade" trilogy, "Man of Steel," and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." He is also known for his work on the TV shows "FlashForward" and "Da Vinci's Demons."

Austin Nichols

Photo by yves Tennevin

Austin Nichols is an actor who was born on April 24, 1980 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is best known for his work as an actor, having appeared in a number of movies and TV shows throughout his career. Nichols is perhaps best known for his roles on the TV shows "One Tree Hill," "The Walking Dead," and "Ray Donovan." He is also known for his roles in the movies "The Day After Tomorrow" and "John From Cincinnati."

Michael Schur

Photo by Peabody Awards

Michael Schur is a television producer and writer who was born on October 29, 1975 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is best known for his work as a television producer and writer, having worked on a number of popular TV shows throughout his career. Schur is perhaps best known for creating and producing the TV shows "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," and "The Good Place." He is known for his clever writing style and his ability to create relatable and humorous characters.

Megan Ganz

Photo by Gage Skidmore

Megan Ganz is a television writer and producer who was born on February 12, 1983 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She is best known for her work as a television writer and producer, having worked on a number of popular TV shows throughout her career. Ganz is perhaps best known for her work on the TV shows "Community," "Modern Family," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." She is known for her sharp wit and her ability to create engaging storylines.

Elizabeth Meriwether

Photo by Genevieve

Elizabeth Meriwether is a playwright and television writer who was born on July 24, 1979 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She is best known for her work as a playwright and television writer, having written a number of plays and TV shows throughout her career. Meriwether is perhaps best known for creating and producing the TV show "New Girl," as well as for her work on the TV shows "The Grinder" and "Bless the Harts." She is known for her ability to create relatable and humorous characters.

Jack Falahee

Photo by Greg Hernandez

Jack Falahee is an actor who was born on February 20, 1989 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is best known for his work as an actor, having appeared in a number of movies and TV shows throughout his career. Falahee is perhaps best known for his role as Connor Walsh on the TV show "How to Get Away with Murder." He is also known for his roles in the movies "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" and "The Front Runner."

Nicole Forester

Nicole Forester is an actress who was born on November 30, 1970 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She is best known for her work as an actress, having appeared in a number of movies and TV shows throughout her career. Forester is perhaps best known for her roles on the TV shows "Boss," "Army Wives," and "The Good Fight." She is also known for her roles in the movies "The Conspirator" and "The Man Who Knew Infinity."

Michael Kosta

Photo by Lisa Gansky from New York, NY, USA

Michael Kosta is a comedian and television host who was born on September 12, 1979 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is best known for his work as a comedian and television host, having performed stand-up comedy and hosted a number of TV shows throughout his career. Kosta is perhaps best known for hosting the Comedy Central show "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper," as well as for his appearances on the TV shows "The Daily Show" and "Conan."

He is known for his sharp wit and his ability to deliver comedic material in a relatable and humorous way. Kosta has also released a number of stand-up comedy albums and specials, and he has performed stand-up comedy at clubs and theaters across the country.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Ann Arbor and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!