7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Carolina

Ted Rivers

South Carolina might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Carolina.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from South Carolina.

Anna Camp

Photo byNehrams2020, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Anna Camp is an actress who was born on September 27, 1982 in Aiken, South Carolina. She is best known for her work as an actress in films and television, having appeared in a number of notable productions throughout her career. Camp is perhaps best known for her roles as Sarah Newlin in "True Blood," as Aubrey Posen in "Pitch Perfect," and as Deirdre Robespierre in "The Mindy Project." She has also appeared in a number of films, including "The Help," "Love and Other Mistakes," and "The Lovebirds."

Jaimie Alexander

Photo byMingle MediaTV, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Jaimie Alexander is an actress who was born on March 12, 1984 in Greenville, South Carolina. She is best known for her work as an actress in films and television, having appeared in a number of notable productions throughout her career. Alexander is perhaps best known for her role as Jane Doe/Remi Briggs on the TV show "Blindspot," as well as her appearances in films such as "Thor," "Thor: The Dark World."

Aziz Ansari

Photo byPeabody Awards, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Aziz Ansari is a comedian, actor, and writer who was born on February 23, 1983 in Columbia, South Carolina. He is best known for his work as a comedian and actor, having appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout his career. Ansari is perhaps best known for his role as Tom Haverford on the TV show "Parks and Recreation," as well as his work as a stand-up comedian and his appearances on "Saturday Night Live." He is known for his quick wit, improvisational skills.

The Big Show

The Big Show is a professional wrestler who was born on February 8, 1972 in Aiken, South Carolina. He is best known for his work as a professional wrestler, having competed in a number of organizations throughout his career. The Big Show is perhaps best known for his work with WWE, where he has held a number of championships and competed in numerous main event matches. He is known for his impressive size and strength and his ability to put on exciting and memorable matches.

Andie MacDowell

Photo byGeorges Biard, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Andie MacDowell is an actress who was born on April 21, 1958 in Gaffney, South Carolina. She is best known for her work as an actress in films and television, having appeared in a number of notable productions throughout her career. MacDowell is perhaps best known for her roles in films such as "Groundhog Day," "Four Weddings and a Funeral," and "Green Card." She has also appeared in a number of television shows, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Desperate Housewives."

Mike Colter

Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Mike Colter is an actor who was born on August 26, 1976 in Columbia, South Carolina. He is best known for his work as an actor in films and television, having appeared in a number of notable productions throughout his career. Colter is perhaps best known for his role as Luke Cage in the Netflix series "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "The Defenders." He has also appeared in a number of films, including "Million Dollar Baby," "Men in Black 3," and "The Good Shepherd." Colter is known for his versatility and his ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Viola Davis

Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Viola Davis is an actress who was born on August 11, 1965 in St. Matthews, South Carolina. She is best known for her work as an actress in films and television, having appeared in a number of notable productions throughout her career. Davis is perhaps best known for her roles as Annalise Keating on the TV show "How to Get Away with Murder," as Amanda Waller in "Suicide Squad," and as Aibileen Clark in "The Help." She has also appeared in a number of films, including "Doubt," "Fences," and "Widows."

Davis is known for her versatility and her ability to portray a wide range of characters. She has won numerous awards for her work in the entertainment industry, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Fences."

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from South Carolina and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

