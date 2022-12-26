7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lynn

Lynn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lynn.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Lynn.

Lesley Stahl

Photo by Charles Bogel

Lesley Stahl is a journalist and television anchor who was born on December 16, 1941 in Lynn, Massachusetts. She is best known for her work as a correspondent and anchor for the CBS news program "60 Minutes," which she has been a part of since 1991. Stahl has also worked as a correspondent and anchor for other news programs, including "Face the Nation" and "48 Hours."

She is known for her investigative reporting and her ability to cover a wide range of topics with depth and insight. Stahl has received numerous awards and accolades for her work in journalism and is considered one of the most respected journalists in the industry.

Mike Ness

Photo by Ritchyblack - Stefan Krause

Mike Ness is a musician and songwriter who was born on April 3, 1962 in Lynn, Massachusetts. He is best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the punk rock band Social Distortion, which he formed in 1978. Ness has been a member of the band for over four decades and has contributed to a number of successful albums and singles throughout his career.

He is known for his powerful and emotive vocals and his ability to write compelling and thought-provoking lyrics. Ness is also known for his contributions to the punk rock genre and his influence on other musicians.

Alex Newell

Photo by Atlantic Records

Alex Newell is an actor and singer who was born on August 20, 1992 in Lynn, Massachusetts. He is best known for his role as Unique Adams on the TV show "Glee," which he played from 2012 to 2015. Newell has also appeared in a number of other films and television shows, including "Empire" and "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist." In addition to his work as an actor, Newell is also a singer and has released several singles throughout his career. He is known for his powerful and emotive vocals and his ability to bring a wide range of characters to life.

Jack Noseworthy

Photo by Greg2600

Jack Noseworthy is an actor who was born on January 17, 1969 in Lynn, Massachusetts. He is best known for his roles in films such as "Event Horizon," "U-571," and "Johnny Mnemonic." Noseworthy has also appeared in a number of television shows, including "Law & Order," "ER," and "The Good Shepherd." In addition to his work as an actor, Noseworthy is also a musician and has released several albums throughout his career. He is known for his versatility and his ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Susan Stafford

Susan Stafford is a television personality and actress who was born on July 12, 1943 in Lynn, Massachusetts. She is best known for her work as the original letter turner on the TV game show "Wheel of Fortune," which she appeared on from 1975 to 1982. Stafford has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "The Love Boat," "The Doctors," and "The Young and the Restless." In addition to her work as a television personality and actress, Stafford is also a singer and has released several albums throughout her career.

Jerry Maren

Photo by Toglenn

Jerry Maren is an actor and comedian who was born on January 24, 1920 in Lynn, Massachusetts. He is best known for his work as an actor, having appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout his career. Maren is perhaps best known for his role as a member of the Lollipop Guild in the film "The Wizard of Oz," which he played in 1939. He has also appeared in a number of other films and television shows, including "The Three Stooges," "The Love Boat," and "The Munsters." In addition to his work as an actor, Maren is also a comedian and has performed stand-up comedy on numerous occasions.

Neil Hamilton

Photo by George Hurrell / MGM

Neil Hamilton is an actor who was born on September 9, 1895 in Lynn, Massachusetts. He is best known for his work as an actor in films and television, having appeared in a number of notable productions throughout his career. Hamilton is perhaps best known for his work in the film and television industry during the 1920s and 1930s, when he appeared in a number of silent films and "talkies."

Some of his most notable film roles include his appearances in "The Bat Whispers," "The Mask of Fu Manchu," and "The Phantom of the Opera." In addition to his work as an actor, Hamilton was also involved in a number of other ventures throughout his career, including producing and directing films.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Lynn and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!