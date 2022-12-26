7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Grand Rapids.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Grand Rapids.

Gillian Anderson

Photo by CLOKY

Gillian Anderson is an actress and writer who was born on August 9, 1968 in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She is best known for her role as Agent Dana Scully on the TV show "The X-Files," which she played from 1993 to 2002. Anderson has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "The House of Mirth," "The Fall," and "American Gods." In addition to her work as an actress, Anderson is also a writer and has published several books, including "A Vision of Fire" and "We: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere." She is known for her versatility as an actress and her ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Paul Walter Hauser

Photo by LosCriticologo

Paul Walter Hauser is an actor who was born on January 20, 1986 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is best known for his roles in films such as "I, Tonya," "BlacKkKlansman," and "Richard Jewell." Hauser has received critical acclaim for his performances and has been nominated for a number of awards for his work in the entertainment industry. He is known for his ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters and for his dedication to his craft.

Andy Richter

Photo by Ryan Schreiber

Andy Richter is an actor, comedian, and writer who was born on October 28, 1966 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is best known for his work as a writer and actor on the TV show "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," which he worked on from 1993 to 2000. Richter has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "Mad About You," "Arrested Development," and "Tangled: The Series." In addition to his work as an actor and writer, Richter is also a comedian and has performed stand-up comedy on numerous occasions.

Taylor Lautner

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Taylor Lautner is an actor and martial artist who was born on February 11, 1992 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is best known for his role as Jacob Black in the "Twilight" film series, which he played from 2008 to 2012. Lautner has also appeared in a number of other films and television shows, including "Abduction," "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl," and "Scream Queens." In addition to his work as an actor, Lautner is also a martial artist and has trained in various disciplines including karate, taekwondo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He is known for his dedication to fitness and his impressive physical abilities, which he has demonstrated in many of his roles.

Jackie Swanson

Jackie Swanson is an actress who was born on September 25, 1963 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She is best known for her role as Kelly Ludlow on the TV show "Cheers," which she played from 1989 to 1993. Swanson has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "Total Recall," "The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear," and "Murphy Brown." She is known for her versatility as an actress and her ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Kellin Quinn

Photo by Bailey DeLong

Kellin Quinn is a musician and songwriter who was born on April 24, 1986 in Medford, Oregon, but grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is best known as the lead vocalist of the band Sleeping with Sirens, which he formed in 2009. Quinn has been a member of the band for over a decade and has contributed to a number of successful albums and singles throughout his career. He is known for his powerful and emotive vocals and his ability to write compelling and thought-provoking lyrics.

Arnold Gingrich

Arnold Gingrich was a magazine editor and publisher who was born on May 4, 1903 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is best known for his work as the co-founder and editor of the magazine "Esquire," which he helped launch in 1933. Gingrich is credited with helping to define the modern men's magazine and is known for his innovative approach to journalism and publishing. He is also known for his contributions to the field of advertising and his work as an early proponent of "Mad Men"-style creative advertising.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Grand Rapids and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!