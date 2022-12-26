Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Providence

Ted Rivers

Providence might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Providence.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Providence.

Jesse Leach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmz9X_0juxKBns00
Photo byStefan Brending

Jesse Leach is a musician and songwriter who was born on February 7, 1978 in Providence, Rhode Island. He is best known as the lead vocalist of the metal band Killswitch Engage, which he joined in 2002. Leach has been a member of the band for over two decades and has contributed to a number of successful albums and singles throughout his career. He is known for his powerful and emotive vocals and his ability to write compelling and thought-provoking lyrics.

H.P. Lovecraft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBHU6_0juxKBns00
Photo byLucius B. Truesdell

H.P. Lovecraft was a writer who was born on August 20, 1890 in Providence, Rhode Island. He is best known for his work in the horror and science fiction genres, particularly his stories about the "Cthulhu Mythos." Lovecraft is considered one of the pioneers of modern horror literature and has had a significant influence on the genre. He is known for his complex and imaginative storytelling and his ability to create a sense of atmosphere and dread in his work.

Bill Conti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385JAR_0juxKBns00
Photo byMelissa Doroquez from Redmond, USA

Bill Conti is a composer and conductor who was born on April 13, 1942 in Providence, Rhode Island. He is best known for his work as a film composer, having scored numerous films and television shows throughout his career. Some of Conti's most notable scores include "Rocky," "The Right Stuff," and "The Karate Kid." He is known for his ability to create memorable and emotive music that enhances the storytelling of the films he works on.

Blu Cantrell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhkt8_0juxKBns00
Photo byJohn B. Mueller

Blu Cantrell is a singer and songwriter who was born on March 16, 1976 in Providence, Rhode Island. She is best known for her hit single "Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops!)," which was released in 2001 and reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Cantrell has released several albums throughout her career and is known for her powerful and soulful vocals.

Meredith Vieira

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQ8sk_0juxKBns00
Photo byJakeprzespo

Meredith Vieira is a television journalist and host who was born on December 30, 1953 in Providence, Rhode Island. She is best known for her work as a television host, having hosted a number of popular shows including "The View," "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," and "The Meredith Vieira Show." Vieira is known for her intelligent and thoughtful approach to journalism and her ability to connect with her audiences.

Josh Schwartz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYD0e_0juxKBns00
Photo byTV Squad Julia

Josh Schwartz is a television producer and writer who was born on August 6, 1976 in Providence, Rhode Island. He is best known for his work as a television producer and writer, having created and produced shows such as "The O.C.," "Gossip Girl," and "Chuck." Schwartz is known for his ability to create engaging and entertaining stories that appeal to a wide audience.

Claudia Jordan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfOET_0juxKBns00
Photo byconvergentmediapr from Los Angeles

Claudia Jordan is a television personality, model, and actress who was born on April 12, 1973 in Providence, Rhode Island. She is best known for her work as a television personality, having appeared on shows such as "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "Celebrity Apprentice." Jordan has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "Deliver Us from Eva" and "One on One." In addition to her work as a television personality, Jordan is also a model and actress and has appeared in a number of fashion campaigns and publications throughout her career.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Providence and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

