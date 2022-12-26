7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit

Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Detroit.

Tim Allen

Photo by MingleMediaTVNetwork

Tim Allen is an actor and comedian who was born on June 13, 1953 in Denver, Colorado, but grew up in Detroit, Michigan. He is best known for his role as Tim "The Toolman" Taylor on the TV show "Home Improvement," which he played from 1991 to 1999. Allen has also appeared in a number of films, including "Toy Story," "Galaxy Quest," and "Wild Hogs." In addition to his work as an actor, Allen is also a comedian and has performed stand-up comedy on numerous occasions.

Bruce Campbell

Photo by Gage Skidmore

Bruce Campbell is an actor, producer, and writer who was born on June 22, 1958 in Royal Oak, Michigan. He is best known for his role as Ash Williams in the "Evil Dead" film series, which he played from 1981 to 1992. Campbell has also appeared in a number of other films and television shows, including "The Hudsucker Proxy," "Xena: Warrior Princess," and "Burn Notice." In addition to his work as an actor, Campbell is also a producer and writer and has contributed to a number of film and television projects throughout his career.

Keegan-Michael Key

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Keegan-Michael Key is an actor, comedian, and writer who was born on March 22, 1971 in Southfield, Michigan. He is best known for his work as a comedian and his role as one half of the comedy duo Key & Peele, which he formed with Jordan Peele in 2011. Key has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "Playing with Fire," "Friends from College," and "The Mandalorian." In addition to his work as an actor and comedian, Key is also a writer and has contributed to a number of film and television projects throughout his career.

J.K. Simmons

Photo by gdcgraphics

J.K. Simmons is an actor who was born on January 9, 1955 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He is best known for his roles in films such as "Whiplash," "Spider-Man," and "The Closer." Simmons has received numerous awards and accolades for his work in the entertainment industry, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Whiplash." In addition to his work as an actor, Simmons is also a voice actor and has lent his voice to a number of animated TV shows and films. He is known for his versatility as an actor and his ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Robin Williams

Photo by Eva Rinaldi

Robin Williams was an actor and comedian who was born on July 21, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. He is best known for his roles in films such as "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Dead Poets Society," and "Good Will Hunting." Williams was a highly respected actor and comedian and received numerous awards and accolades for his work in the entertainment industry, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Good Will Hunting." He was known for his quick wit, improvisational skills, and ability to bring a wide range of characters to life.

Francis Ford Coppola

Photo by Gerald Geronimo

Francis Ford Coppola is a filmmaker and screenwriter who was born on April 7, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan. He is best known for his work as a filmmaker, having directed films such as "The Godfather," "Apocalypse Now," and "The Outsiders." Coppola is also a successful screenwriter and has written a number of highly regarded films throughout his career. He is known for his innovative approach to filmmaking and his ability to bring complex and thought-provoking stories to the screen.

Kristen Bell

Photo by pinguino k from North Hollywood, USA

Kristen Bell is an actress and singer who was born on July 18, 1980 in Huntington Woods, Michigan. She is best known for her roles in films such as "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "The Boss," and "Veronica Mars." Bell is also a successful voice actor and has lent her voice to a number of animated TV shows and films. In addition to her work as an actress, Bell is also a singer and has released several albums throughout her career. She is known for her versatility as an actress and her ability to portray a wide range of characters.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Detroit and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!