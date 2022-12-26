7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Michigan

Michigan might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Michigan.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Michigan.

Dax Shepard

Photo by MingleMediaTVNetwork

Dax Shepard is an actor, comedian, and writer who was born on January 2, 1975 in Milford, Michigan. He is best known for his roles in films such as "Without a Paddle," "Zathura," and "Hit and Run." Shepard is also a successful writer and has written for a number of television shows and films, including "Parenthood" and "Bless This Mess." In addition to his work as an actor and writer, Shepard is also a comedian and has performed stand-up comedy on numerous occasions.

Paul Feig

Photo by Michaela Murphy

Paul Feig is a filmmaker, actor, and producer who was born on September 17, 1962 in Mount Clemens, Michigan. He is best known for his work as a filmmaker, having directed films such as "Bridesmaids," "The Heat," and "Ghostbusters." Feig is also a successful television producer and has worked on shows such as "The Office" and "Nurse Jackie." In addition to his work as a filmmaker and producer, Feig is also an actor and has appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout his career.

Sam Raimi

Photo by Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi is a filmmaker and producer who was born on October 23, 1959 in Royal Oak, Michigan. He is best known for his work as a filmmaker, having directed films such as "The Evil Dead," "Spider-Man," and "Oz the Great and Powerful." Raimi is also a successful television producer and has worked on shows such as "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" and "Xena: Warrior Princess." In addition to his work as a filmmaker and producer, Raimi is also an actor and has appeared in a number of films and television shows throughout his career.

Lily Tomlin

Photo by U.S. Department of State

Lily Tomlin is an actress, comedian, and writer who was born on September 1, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan. She is best known for her roles in films such as "9 to 5," "The Incredible Shrinking Woman," and "I Heart Huckabees." Tomlin is also a successful comedian and has performed stand-up comedy on numerous occasions. In addition to her work as an actress and comedian, Tomlin is also a writer and has written for a number of television shows and films throughout her career.

Elizabeth Berkley

Photo by thepaparazzigamer

Elizabeth Berkley is an actress and author who was born on July 28, 1972 in Farmington Hills, Michigan. She is best known for her role as Jessie Spano on the TV show "Saved by the Bell," which she played from 1989 to 1993. Berkley has also appeared in a number of films, including "Showgirls," "The First Wives Club," and "Roger Dodger."

In addition to her work as an actress, Berkley is also an author and has written several books, including "Ask Elizabeth: Real Answers to Everything You Secretly Wanted to Ask About Love, Friends, Your Body ... and Life in General" and "I Am That Girl: How to Speak Your Truth, Discover Your Purpose, and #Bethatgirl." She is known for her dedication to empowering young people and her work as an advocate for mental health and wellness.

Taylor Lautner

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Taylor Lautner is an actor and martial artist who was born on February 11, 1992 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is best known for his role as Jacob Black in the "Twilight" film series, which he played from 2008 to 2012. Lautner has also appeared in a number of other films and television shows, including "Abduction," "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl," and "Scream Queens."

In addition to his work as an actor, Lautner is also a martial artist and has trained in various disciplines, including karate, taekwondo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He is known for his dedication to fitness and his impressive physical abilities, which he has demonstrated in many of his roles.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Michigan and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!