Quincy, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Quincy

Ted Rivers

Quincy might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Quincy.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Quincy.

Mike Mitchell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFEdS_0juviENb00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Mike Mitchell is an actor who was born on December 10, 1979 in Quincy, Massachusetts. He is best known for his roles in films such as "Sky High," "Trolls," and "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run." Mitchell is known for his versatility as an actor and his ability to portray a wide range of characters. In addition to his work as an actor, Mitchell is also a successful voice actor and has lent his voice to a number of animated TV shows and films.

Louis Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtpvQ_0juviENb00
Photo byToglenn

Louis Bell is a record producer and songwriter who was born on October 27, 1991 in Quincy, Massachusetts. He is best known for his work with artists such as Post Malone, Camila Cabello, and Drake. Bell is a highly sought-after producer and has contributed to a number of successful albums and singles throughout his career. He is known for his ability to create catchy and innovative music that resonates with listeners.

Jocko Marcellino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ukEp_0juviENb00
Photo byMaurice Roy, Copyright transferred to Jocko Marcellino

Jocko Marcellino is a musician and actor who was born on July 30, 1953 in Quincy, Massachusetts. He is best known as a member of the band Sha Na Na, which was formed in 1969 and gained widespread popularity in the 1970s. Marcellino has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "Grease" and "Laverne & Shirley." He is known for his energetic and entertaining stage presence and his contributions to the world of music.

Lee Remick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPOu1_0juviENb00
Photo byAllan Warren

Lee Remick was an actress who was born on December 14, 1935 in Quincy, Massachusetts. She is best known for her roles in films such as "Anatomy of a Murder," "The Omen," and "The Long Hot Summer." Remick was a highly respected actress who received numerous awards and accolades for her work in the entertainment industry. She is known for her versatility as an actress and her ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Lisa France

Lisa France is a writer who was born on July 20, 1963 in Quincy, Massachusetts. She is best known for her work as a journalist, having written for numerous publications including People and USA Today. France is also the author of several books, including "Killing the Business" and "The Monkees Tale." She is known for her ability to bring engaging and informative storytelling to her work.

Esther Earl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315esy_0juviENb00
Photo byWayne and Lori Earl

Esther Earl was a writer and activist who was born on August 3, 1994 in Quincy, Massachusetts. She is best known for her activism on behalf of those affected by cancer, particularly young people. Earl was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the age of 13 and became an advocate for cancer awareness and research. She is also the author of the book "This Star Won't Go Out," which is a collection of her writings and illustrations. Earl is known for her inspiring and uplifting message of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

Don Kent

Don Kent is a meteorologist who was born on December 31, 1937 in Quincy, Massachusetts. He is best known for his work as a television meteorologist, having worked for a number of stations in the Boston area. Kent is known for his ability to explain complex meteorological concepts in a clear and understandable way and is highly respected in the field of meteorology. In addition to his work as a meteorologist, Kent is also involved in philanthropy and has supported a number of charitable causes throughout his career.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Quincy and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

