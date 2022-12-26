7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton

Brockton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brockton.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Brockton.

Pooch Hall

Photo by GabboT

Pooch Hall is an actor and model who was born on February 8, 1976 in Brockton, Massachusetts. He is best known for his roles on television, including as Darnell on "The Game" and as Derwin on "Ray Donovan." Hall has also appeared in a number of films, including "Miracle at St. Anna" and "Jumping the Broom." He is known for his versatility as an actor and his ability to portray a wide range of characters.

John Cariani

John Cariani is an actor and playwright who was born on October 9, 1971 in Brockton, Massachusetts. He is best known for his roles on Broadway, including as Benedick in "Much Ado About Nothing" and as Motel in "Fiddler on the Roof." Cariani has also appeared in a number of films, including "Law & Order" and "Michael Clayton." In addition to his work as an actor, Cariani is also a successful playwright and has written a number of plays, including "Love/Sick" and "Almost, Maine."

James Edgar

James Edgar was an entrepreneur and inventor who was born on February 7, 1839 in Brockton, Massachusetts. He is best known as the inventor of the shoe sewing machine, which he developed in 1868. Edgar's invention revolutionized the shoe industry and helped to make mass production of shoes possible.

He is credited with helping to create the modern shoe industry and his contributions have had a lasting impact. In addition to his work as an inventor, Edgar was also an entrepreneur and owned a number of shoe factories throughout his career.

Shawn Fanning

Photo by Joi Ito

Shawn Fanning is an entrepreneur and software developer who was born on November 22, 1980 in Brockton, Massachusetts. He is best known as the co-founder of Napster, a pioneering file-sharing service that was launched in 1999.

Fanning's work with Napster helped to revolutionize the music industry and led to the development of many of the streaming and download services that are used today. In addition to his work with Napster, Fanning is also a successful entrepreneur and has co-founded a number of other companies throughout his career.

Dave Wedge

Photo by Driftski15

Dave Wedge is a journalist and author who was born on July 26, 1974 in Brockton, Massachusetts. He is best known for his work as a journalist, having written for numerous publications including The Boston Globe and The Boston Herald. Wedge is also the author of several books, including "Boston Strong: A City's Triumph Over Tragedy" and "Ice Man: Confessions of a Mafia Contract Killer."

Jodie Rivera

Jodie Rivera is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who was born on February 21, 1979 in Brockton, Massachusetts. She is the founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization Project Bread, which is dedicated to fighting hunger and food insecurity in Massachusetts. Rivera is known for her dedication to social justice and her commitment to helping those in need.

In addition to her work with Project Bread, Rivera is also involved in philanthropy and has supported a number of charitable causes throughout her career.

Kristian Alfonso

Kristian Alfonso is an actress and former model who was born on September 5, 1963 in Brockton, Massachusetts. She is best known for her role as Hope Williams on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," which she has played since 1983. Alfonso has received numerous awards and accolades for her work on the show, including a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

In addition to her work as an actress, Alfonso is also a former model and has appeared on the cover of numerous magazines throughout her career. She is known for her dedication to her craft and her ability to portray a wide range of characters.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Brockton and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!