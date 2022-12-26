Brockton, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton

Ted Rivers

Brockton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brockton.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Brockton.

Pooch Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pcm34_0juvC4zY00
Photo byGabboT

Pooch Hall is an actor and model who was born on February 8, 1976 in Brockton, Massachusetts. He is best known for his roles on television, including as Darnell on "The Game" and as Derwin on "Ray Donovan." Hall has also appeared in a number of films, including "Miracle at St. Anna" and "Jumping the Broom." He is known for his versatility as an actor and his ability to portray a wide range of characters.

John Cariani

John Cariani is an actor and playwright who was born on October 9, 1971 in Brockton, Massachusetts. He is best known for his roles on Broadway, including as Benedick in "Much Ado About Nothing" and as Motel in "Fiddler on the Roof." Cariani has also appeared in a number of films, including "Law & Order" and "Michael Clayton." In addition to his work as an actor, Cariani is also a successful playwright and has written a number of plays, including "Love/Sick" and "Almost, Maine."

James Edgar

James Edgar was an entrepreneur and inventor who was born on February 7, 1839 in Brockton, Massachusetts. He is best known as the inventor of the shoe sewing machine, which he developed in 1868. Edgar's invention revolutionized the shoe industry and helped to make mass production of shoes possible.

He is credited with helping to create the modern shoe industry and his contributions have had a lasting impact. In addition to his work as an inventor, Edgar was also an entrepreneur and owned a number of shoe factories throughout his career.

Shawn Fanning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3HR6_0juvC4zY00
Photo byJoi Ito

Shawn Fanning is an entrepreneur and software developer who was born on November 22, 1980 in Brockton, Massachusetts. He is best known as the co-founder of Napster, a pioneering file-sharing service that was launched in 1999.

Fanning's work with Napster helped to revolutionize the music industry and led to the development of many of the streaming and download services that are used today. In addition to his work with Napster, Fanning is also a successful entrepreneur and has co-founded a number of other companies throughout his career.

Dave Wedge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29T5Vv_0juvC4zY00
Photo byDriftski15

Dave Wedge is a journalist and author who was born on July 26, 1974 in Brockton, Massachusetts. He is best known for his work as a journalist, having written for numerous publications including The Boston Globe and The Boston Herald. Wedge is also the author of several books, including "Boston Strong: A City's Triumph Over Tragedy" and "Ice Man: Confessions of a Mafia Contract Killer."

Jodie Rivera

Jodie Rivera is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who was born on February 21, 1979 in Brockton, Massachusetts. She is the founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization Project Bread, which is dedicated to fighting hunger and food insecurity in Massachusetts. Rivera is known for her dedication to social justice and her commitment to helping those in need.

In addition to her work with Project Bread, Rivera is also involved in philanthropy and has supported a number of charitable causes throughout her career.

Kristian Alfonso

Kristian Alfonso is an actress and former model who was born on September 5, 1963 in Brockton, Massachusetts. She is best known for her role as Hope Williams on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," which she has played since 1983. Alfonso has received numerous awards and accolades for her work on the show, including a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

In addition to her work as an actress, Alfonso is also a former model and has appeared on the cover of numerous magazines throughout her career. She is known for her dedication to her craft and her ability to portray a wide range of characters.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Brockton and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# brockton# massacusetts# famous# celebrity

Comments / 12

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
2530 followers

More from Ted Rivers

Columbia, SC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia

Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.

Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, SC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston

Charlestonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charleston.

Read full story
Wilmington, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wilmington

Wilmingtonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wilmington.

Read full story
2 comments
Cary, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cary

Cary might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cary.

Read full story
3 comments
Winston-salem, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Winston-Salem.

Read full story
10 comments
Durham, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Durham

Durham might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Durham.

Read full story
3 comments
Huntington, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should Try

If you love pizza and happen to be in Huntington, then you are truly in luck! Whether it's a traditional Italian dish or something with a local twist, this coastal city has some of the best pizza places around.

Read full story
1 comments
Babylon, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should Try

If you’re in the mood for some delicious pizza, Babylon is the place to be. There are plenty of great pizza places to try out!. Here are three of the top spots that you should definitely check out:

Read full story
Islip, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Islip That You Should Try

When you think of Islip, pizza is a dish that comes quickly to mind. Everyone has their favorite go-to spot for a cheesy delicious slice, but if you're looking to branch out and explore what the town has to offer then you'll want to check out these three great pizza places.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City

Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.

Read full story
3 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.

Read full story
2 comments
Brookhaven, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven

If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!. Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try. Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.

Read full story
2 comments
Hempstead, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Hempstead

Ah, pizza! A classic dish that can bring comfort, joy, and memories all at once. If you live in Hempstead and looking for the best spots to find delicious and traditional pizzas, then you've come to the right place.

Read full story
New York City, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In New York City That You Should Try

New York City is known for many things - but one of the most iconic is its pizza. With its unique combination of thin crusts, classic toppings, and Neapolitan-style pies, NYC is home to some of the best pizzas around!

Read full story
1 comments
Paterson, NJ

3 Great Pizza Places In Paterson

The city of Paterson, NJ is home to some of the best pizza places in the area. Whether you’re a local resident looking for a quality spot to grab a slice or a visitor exploring the area, these top 3 pizzerias have something to satisfy everyone’s cravings!

Read full story
10 comments
Greensboro, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Greensboro

Greensboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Greensboro.

Read full story
5 comments
Ann Arbor, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Ann Arbor.

Read full story
6 comments

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Carolina

South Carolina might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Carolina.

Read full story
7 comments
Lynn, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lynn

Lynn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lynn.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville

Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy