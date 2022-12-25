Boston, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Boston

Ted Rivers

Boston might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Boston.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Boston.

Ben Affleck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRh7Z_0juFQODN00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Ben Affleck is an actor, director, and screenwriter who was born on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California, but grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a city just outside of Boston. He is best known for his roles in films such as "Good Will Hunting," "Argo," and "The Town," which he also directed. Affleck has received numerous awards and accolades for his work in the entertainment industry, including an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for "Good Will Hunting" and a Golden Globe Award for Best Director for "Argo."

Armand Van Helden

Armand Van Helden is a DJ and record producer who was born on February 16, 1970 in Boston, Massachusetts. He is best known for his work in the electronic dance music (EDM) genre and for producing hit songs such as "You Don't Know Me" and "My My My." Van Helden has released several successful albums and has worked with a number of well-known artists throughout his career. He is known for his innovative and influential production style and has been credited with helping to shape the EDM genre.

B. J. Novak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdfUH_0juFQODN00
Photo byTechCrunch

B. J. Novak is an actor, comedian, and writer who was born on July 31, 1979 in Newton, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston. He is best known for his role as Ryan Howard on the TV show "The Office," which he also wrote and produced. Novak has also appeared in a number of films, including "Inglourious Basterds" and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Jennifer Coolidge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfex5_0juFQODN00
Photo byThibault from Paris, France

Jennifer Coolidge is an actress who was born on August 28, 1961 in Boston, Massachusetts. She is best known for her roles in films such as "American Pie," "Legally Blonde," and "Best in Show." Coolidge has also appeared in a number of television shows, including "2 Broke Girls" and "Frasier."

Edward Norton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcZq7_0juFQODN00
Photo byLG전자

Edward Norton is an actor, director, and screenwriter who was born on August 18, 1969 in Boston, Massachusetts. He is best known for his roles in films such as "American History X," "Fight Club," and "The Incredible Hulk." Norton has received numerous awards and accolades for his work in the entertainment industry, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for "American History X." In addition to his work as an actor, Norton is also a successful director and screenwriter, having directed and written several films throughout his career.

Eli Roth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afQbs_0juFQODN00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Eli Roth is a filmmaker and actor who was born on April 18, 1972 in Boston, Massachusetts. He is best known for his work in the horror genre, having directed and produced a number of successful horror films such as "Cabin Fever," "Hostel," and "The Green Inferno." Roth is known for his ability to create suspense and fear in his films and has received critical acclaim for his work as a filmmaker. In addition to his work in the horror genre, Roth has also appeared in a number of films and television shows as an actor.

Michael Chiklis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzJpo_0juFQODN00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Michael Chiklis is an actor who was born on August 30, 1963 in Lowell, Massachusetts, a city just outside of Boston. He is best known for his roles in films such as "The Shield," "Fantastic Four," and "The Commuter." Chiklis has also appeared in a number of television shows, including "Vegas" and "Gotham." He is known for his versatility as an actor and his ability to portray a wide range of characters. In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, Chiklis is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout his career.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Boston, and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# boston# massachusetts# famous# celebrity

Comments / 0

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
2412 followers

More from Ted Rivers

Durham, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Durham

Durham might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Durham.

Read full story
Huntington, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should Try

If you love pizza and happen to be in Huntington, then you are truly in luck! Whether it's a traditional Italian dish or something with a local twist, this coastal city has some of the best pizza places around.

Read full story
Babylon, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should Try

If you’re in the mood for some delicious pizza, Babylon is the place to be. There are plenty of great pizza places to try out!. Here are three of the top spots that you should definitely check out:

Read full story
Islip, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Islip That You Should Try

When you think of Islip, pizza is a dish that comes quickly to mind. Everyone has their favorite go-to spot for a cheesy delicious slice, but if you're looking to branch out and explore what the town has to offer then you'll want to check out these three great pizza places.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City

Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.

Read full story
1 comments
Brookhaven, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven

If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!. Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try. Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.

Read full story
Hempstead, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Hempstead

Ah, pizza! A classic dish that can bring comfort, joy, and memories all at once. If you live in Hempstead and looking for the best spots to find delicious and traditional pizzas, then you've come to the right place.

Read full story
New York City, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In New York City That You Should Try

New York City is known for many things - but one of the most iconic is its pizza. With its unique combination of thin crusts, classic toppings, and Neapolitan-style pies, NYC is home to some of the best pizzas around!

Read full story
Paterson, NJ

3 Great Pizza Places In Paterson

The city of Paterson, NJ is home to some of the best pizza places in the area. Whether you’re a local resident looking for a quality spot to grab a slice or a visitor exploring the area, these top 3 pizzerias have something to satisfy everyone’s cravings!

Read full story
5 comments
Ann Arbor, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Ann Arbor.

Read full story
3 comments
Lynn, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lynn

Lynn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lynn.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville

Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Grand Rapids.

Read full story
5 comments
Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Providence

Providence might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Providence.

Read full story
4 comments
Detroit, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit

Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.

Read full story
20 comments
Michigan State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Michigan

Michigan might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Michigan.

Read full story
25 comments
Quincy, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Quincy

Quincy might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Quincy.

Read full story
3 comments
Brockton, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton

Brockton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brockton.

Read full story
12 comments
Springfield, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield

Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy