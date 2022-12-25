7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Boston

Boston might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Boston.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Boston.

Ben Affleck

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Ben Affleck is an actor, director, and screenwriter who was born on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California, but grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a city just outside of Boston. He is best known for his roles in films such as "Good Will Hunting," "Argo," and "The Town," which he also directed. Affleck has received numerous awards and accolades for his work in the entertainment industry, including an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for "Good Will Hunting" and a Golden Globe Award for Best Director for "Argo."

Armand Van Helden

Armand Van Helden is a DJ and record producer who was born on February 16, 1970 in Boston, Massachusetts. He is best known for his work in the electronic dance music (EDM) genre and for producing hit songs such as "You Don't Know Me" and "My My My." Van Helden has released several successful albums and has worked with a number of well-known artists throughout his career. He is known for his innovative and influential production style and has been credited with helping to shape the EDM genre.

B. J. Novak

Photo by TechCrunch

B. J. Novak is an actor, comedian, and writer who was born on July 31, 1979 in Newton, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston. He is best known for his role as Ryan Howard on the TV show "The Office," which he also wrote and produced. Novak has also appeared in a number of films, including "Inglourious Basterds" and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Jennifer Coolidge

Photo by Thibault from Paris, France

Jennifer Coolidge is an actress who was born on August 28, 1961 in Boston, Massachusetts. She is best known for her roles in films such as "American Pie," "Legally Blonde," and "Best in Show." Coolidge has also appeared in a number of television shows, including "2 Broke Girls" and "Frasier."

Edward Norton

Photo by LG전자

Edward Norton is an actor, director, and screenwriter who was born on August 18, 1969 in Boston, Massachusetts. He is best known for his roles in films such as "American History X," "Fight Club," and "The Incredible Hulk." Norton has received numerous awards and accolades for his work in the entertainment industry, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for "American History X." In addition to his work as an actor, Norton is also a successful director and screenwriter, having directed and written several films throughout his career.

Eli Roth

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Eli Roth is a filmmaker and actor who was born on April 18, 1972 in Boston, Massachusetts. He is best known for his work in the horror genre, having directed and produced a number of successful horror films such as "Cabin Fever," "Hostel," and "The Green Inferno." Roth is known for his ability to create suspense and fear in his films and has received critical acclaim for his work as a filmmaker. In addition to his work in the horror genre, Roth has also appeared in a number of films and television shows as an actor.

Michael Chiklis

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Michael Chiklis is an actor who was born on August 30, 1963 in Lowell, Massachusetts, a city just outside of Boston. He is best known for his roles in films such as "The Shield," "Fantastic Four," and "The Commuter." Chiklis has also appeared in a number of television shows, including "Vegas" and "Gotham." He is known for his versatility as an actor and his ability to portray a wide range of characters. In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, Chiklis is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout his career.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Boston, and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!