7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tallahassee

Tallahassee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tallahassee.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Tallahassee.

Burt Reynolds

Photo by Alan Light (alan.light)

Burt Reynolds was an actor and director who was born on February 11, 1936 in Lansing, Michigan, but grew up in Tallahassee, Florida. He is best known for his roles in films such as "Deliverance," "Smokey and the Bandit," and "The Cannonball Run." Reynolds was a prolific actor who appeared in more than 180 films and television shows throughout his career.

He was also a successful director, producing and directing a number of films and television shows. Reynolds received numerous awards and accolades for his work in the entertainment industry, including an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Cheryl Hines

Photo by David Torcivia

Cheryl Hines is an actress and comedian who was born on September 21, 1965 in Miami Beach, Florida, but grew up in Tallahassee. She is best known for her role as Cheryl David on the TV show "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which she has appeared on since 2000. Hines has also appeared in a number of films, including "RV," "Waitress," and "Wilson." She is known for her comedic timing and her ability to bring humor to any situation.

Tony Hale

Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Tony Hale is an actor and comedian who was born on September 30, 1970 in West Point, New York, but grew up in Tallahassee. He is best known for his role as Buster Bluth on the TV show "Arrested Development," which he has appeared on since 2003. Hale has also appeared in a number of films, including "The Informant!" and "Veep," for which he won two Emmy Awards. He is known for his comedic timing and his ability to bring humor to any situation.

Christine Lahti

Photo by David Shankbone

Christine Lahti is an actress, director, and producer who was born on April 4, 1950 in Birmingham, Michigan, but grew up in Tallahassee. She is best known for her roles in films such as "Swing Shift," "Running on Empty," and "Lieberman in Love," for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Lahti has also appeared in a number of television shows, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Chicago Hope," for which she won three Emmy Awards. In addition to her work as an actress, Lahti is also a successful director and producer, having directed and produced a number of films and television shows.

Jim Morrison

Photo by Elektra Records

Jim Morrison was a singer, songwriter, and poet who was born on December 8, 1943 in Melbourne, Florida, but grew up in Tallahassee. He is best known as the lead singer of the rock band The Doors, which he co-founded in 1965. Morrison is known for his powerful and emotive singing style and his ability to create memorable and influential music. He is considered one of the greatest rock singers of all time and The Doors are considered one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

T-Pain

Photo by https://www.flickr.com/photos/willfolsom/

T-Pain is a rapper, singer, and record producer who was born on September 30, 1985 in Tallahassee, Florida. He is best known for his hit songs "Buy U a Drank," "I'm Sprung," and "Bartender," which have all reached the top of the charts. T-Pain is known for his distinctive auto-tune singing style and his ability to create catchy and infectious beats. He has released several successful albums and has worked with a number of other well-known artists throughout his career.

In addition to his work as a musician, T-Pain is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout his career.

Roy Wood, Jr.

Photo by Lisa Gansky

Roy Wood, Jr. is a comedian and actor who was born on December 10, 1978 in Birmingham, Alabama, but grew up in Tallahassee, Florida. He is best known for his work as a correspondent on "The Daily Show" and for his stand-up comedy specials on Comedy Central. Wood has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "2 Broke Girls" and "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

He is known for his sharp wit and his ability to bring humor to any situation. In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, Wood is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout his career.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Tallahassee and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!