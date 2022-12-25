Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island

Ted Rivers

Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Rhode Island.

Charlie Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IVOF_0juDd9SG00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Charlie Day is an actor, comedian, and producer who was born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island. He began his career in the entertainment industry in the late 1990s and has since appeared in a number of films and television shows. Day is best known for his role as Charlie Kelly on the TV show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which he also co-created and executive produces.

He has received critical acclaim for his work on the show and has won several awards for his acting and producing skills. In addition to his work on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Day has also appeared in a number of films, including "Horrible Bosses," "Fist Fight," and "Monsters University." He is known for his comedic timing and his ability to bring humor to any situation.

Viola Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254GJX_0juDd9SG00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Viola Davis is an actress who was born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island. She received her undergraduate degree in theater from Rhode Island College and later received a graduate degree from the Juilliard School. Davis began her acting career in the late 1980s and has since appeared in a number of films and television shows.

She is best known for her roles in films such as "Doubt," "The Help," and "Fences," for which she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Davis has also appeared in a number of television shows, including "How to Get Away with Murder," for which she won two Emmy Awards. She is known for her powerful and emotive performances and has received critical acclaim for her acting skills.

Michaela McManus

Michaela McManus is an actress who was born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island. She received her undergraduate degree in theater from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and later moved to New York City to pursue an acting career. McManus is best known for her roles on television, including as A.D.A. Kim Greylek on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and as Lindsey Strauss on "One Tree Hill."

She has also appeared in a number of films, including "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle" and "Aquamarine." McManus is known for her versatility as an actress and her ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Mena Suvari

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elfgS_0juDd9SG00
Photo byEva Rinaldi

Mena Suvari is an actress and model who was born and raised near Providence, Rhode Island. She began her career as a model in the late 1990s and later transitioned into acting. Suvari is best known for her roles in films such as "American Beauty," "American Pie," and "Six Feet Under." She has also appeared in a number of television shows and has modeled for various fashion brands.

Suvari is known for her versatility as an actress and her ability to portray a wide range of characters. In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Suvari is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout her career.

Debra Messing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prDGE_0juDd9SG00
Photo byRubenstein

Debra Messing is an actress who was born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island. She received her undergraduate degree in theater from Brandeis University and later received a graduate degree from the Graduate Acting Program at New York University. Messing began her acting career in the late 1980s and has since appeared in a number of films and television shows. She is best known for her roles on television, including as Grace Adler on "Will & Grace."

Seth MacFarlane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAUN4_0juDd9SG00
Photo byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Seth MacFarlane is a writer, actor, comedian, and producer who was born on October 26, 1973 in Kent, Connecticut, but was raised in Providence, Rhode Island. He is best known for creating and voicing characters on the animated TV shows "Family Guy," "American Dad!," and "The Cleveland Show." MacFarlane is also known for his work as a writer, actor, and producer on "The Orville" and "The Flintstones."

In addition to his work in television, MacFarlane has also appeared in a number of films, including "Ted" and "Ted 2." He is known for his sense of humor and his ability to create memorable and entertaining characters.

Kali Rocha

Kali Rocha is an actress who was born on December 5, 1971 in Providence, Rhode Island. She is best known for her roles on television, including as Karen Rooney on "Liv and Maddie" and as Dr. Jocelyn Turner on "Grey's Anatomy." Rocha has also appeared in a number of films, including "Legally Blonde" and "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde."

She is known for her versatility as an actress and her ability to portray a wide range of characters. In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Rocha is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout her career.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Rhode Island and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

