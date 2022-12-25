7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News

Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Newport News.

Ella Fitzgerald

Photo by William P. Gottlieb

Ella Fitzgerald was an American jazz singer who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. She began her singing career as a teenager and quickly gained a reputation as a talented and charismatic performer. Fitzgerald's career spanned more than 50 years, during which she released over 60 albums and won 13 Grammy Awards.

She is known for her powerful and expressive voice, her wide vocal range, and her ability to scat sing. Fitzgerald sang with many of the greatest jazz musicians of her time, including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Louis Armstrong, and is considered one of the greatest jazz singers of all time. In addition to her work as a singer, Fitzgerald was also an active philanthropist and was involved in various charitable causes throughout her career.

Mark Gordon

Mark Gordon is a film and television producer who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. He began his career in the entertainment industry in the 1980s and has since produced a number of successful films and television shows. Gordon is known for producing films such as "Saving Private Ryan," "The Day After Tomorrow," and "Grey's Anatomy," as well as television shows like "Criminal Minds" and "The Rookie."

He has won numerous awards for his work as a producer, including an Academy Award for Best Picture for "Saving Private Ryan." In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, Gordon is also active in philanthropy and has been involved in various charitable causes throughout his career.

Craig Brewer

Craig Brewer is a film director, screenwriter, and producer who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. He began his career in the entertainment industry in the early 2000s and has since directed and written a number of successful films. Brewer is known for his work on films such as "Hustle & Flow," "Black Snake Moan," and "Dolemite Is My Name," which have received critical acclaim and won numerous awards.

Brewer is known for his unique visual style and his ability to tell compelling stories through his films. In addition to his work as a filmmaker, Brewer is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout his career.

Spencer Christian

Photo by Megan Robertson from New York, NY, United States

Spencer Christian is a television meteorologist who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. He began his career in the weather forecasting industry in the 1970s and has worked as a meteorologist on "Good Morning America" since 1986. Christian is known for his engaging and informative weather forecasts, which have helped to make him a popular and trusted figure in the media.

He is also the author of several books on meteorology and has won numerous awards for his work as a television meteorologist. In addition to his work on "Good Morning America," Christian is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout his career.

Bobby Scott

Photo by United States House of Represetntatives

Bobby Scott is a politician who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. He received his undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard University and has served as the U.S. Representative for Virginia's 3rd congressional district since 1993. Scott is a member of the Democratic Party and is known for his work on issues related to education, civil rights, and healthcare.

He has sponsored and co-sponsored a number of significant pieces of legislation during his time in Congress, including the Every Student Succeeds Act, which aimed to improve the quality of education in the United States. In addition to his work as a politician, Scott is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout his career.

William Styron

William Styron was a novelist and essayist who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. He received his undergraduate degree from Duke University and went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. Styron's writing career began in the 1950s and he is best known for his novels "The Confessions of Nat Turner" and "Sophie's Choice," both of which won numerous awards and were made into successful films.

Styron is considered one of the most important writers of the 20th century and his works have been widely read and studied. In addition to his work as a writer, Styron was also involved in philanthropy and supported various charitable causes throughout his career.

Gretchen Massey

Gretchen Massey is an actress who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. She began her acting career in the early 2000s and has since appeared in a number of films and television shows. Massey is known for her roles in films such as "The Help" and "Get Out," as well as her work on television shows like "The Good Doctor" and "The Blacklist."

She has received critical acclaim for her acting skills and has been nominated for several awards throughout her career. In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Massey is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout her career.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Newport News and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!