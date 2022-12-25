Newport News, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News

Ted Rivers

Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Newport News.

Ella Fitzgerald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dqy2b_0juDFa4o00
Photo byWilliam P. Gottlieb

Ella Fitzgerald was an American jazz singer who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. She began her singing career as a teenager and quickly gained a reputation as a talented and charismatic performer. Fitzgerald's career spanned more than 50 years, during which she released over 60 albums and won 13 Grammy Awards.

She is known for her powerful and expressive voice, her wide vocal range, and her ability to scat sing. Fitzgerald sang with many of the greatest jazz musicians of her time, including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Louis Armstrong, and is considered one of the greatest jazz singers of all time. In addition to her work as a singer, Fitzgerald was also an active philanthropist and was involved in various charitable causes throughout her career.

Mark Gordon

Mark Gordon is a film and television producer who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. He began his career in the entertainment industry in the 1980s and has since produced a number of successful films and television shows. Gordon is known for producing films such as "Saving Private Ryan," "The Day After Tomorrow," and "Grey's Anatomy," as well as television shows like "Criminal Minds" and "The Rookie."

He has won numerous awards for his work as a producer, including an Academy Award for Best Picture for "Saving Private Ryan." In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, Gordon is also active in philanthropy and has been involved in various charitable causes throughout his career.

Craig Brewer

Craig Brewer is a film director, screenwriter, and producer who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. He began his career in the entertainment industry in the early 2000s and has since directed and written a number of successful films. Brewer is known for his work on films such as "Hustle & Flow," "Black Snake Moan," and "Dolemite Is My Name," which have received critical acclaim and won numerous awards.

Brewer is known for his unique visual style and his ability to tell compelling stories through his films. In addition to his work as a filmmaker, Brewer is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout his career.

Spencer Christian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HiVf6_0juDFa4o00
Photo byMegan Robertson from New York, NY, United States

Spencer Christian is a television meteorologist who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. He began his career in the weather forecasting industry in the 1970s and has worked as a meteorologist on "Good Morning America" since 1986. Christian is known for his engaging and informative weather forecasts, which have helped to make him a popular and trusted figure in the media.

He is also the author of several books on meteorology and has won numerous awards for his work as a television meteorologist. In addition to his work on "Good Morning America," Christian is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout his career.

Bobby Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWqTS_0juDFa4o00
Photo byUnited States House of Represetntatives

Bobby Scott is a politician who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. He received his undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard University and has served as the U.S. Representative for Virginia's 3rd congressional district since 1993. Scott is a member of the Democratic Party and is known for his work on issues related to education, civil rights, and healthcare.

He has sponsored and co-sponsored a number of significant pieces of legislation during his time in Congress, including the Every Student Succeeds Act, which aimed to improve the quality of education in the United States. In addition to his work as a politician, Scott is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout his career.

William Styron

William Styron was a novelist and essayist who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. He received his undergraduate degree from Duke University and went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. Styron's writing career began in the 1950s and he is best known for his novels "The Confessions of Nat Turner" and "Sophie's Choice," both of which won numerous awards and were made into successful films.

Styron is considered one of the most important writers of the 20th century and his works have been widely read and studied. In addition to his work as a writer, Styron was also involved in philanthropy and supported various charitable causes throughout his career.

Gretchen Massey

Gretchen Massey is an actress who was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia. She began her acting career in the early 2000s and has since appeared in a number of films and television shows. Massey is known for her roles in films such as "The Help" and "Get Out," as well as her work on television shows like "The Good Doctor" and "The Blacklist."

She has received critical acclaim for her acting skills and has been nominated for several awards throughout her career. In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Massey is also involved in philanthropy and has supported various charitable causes throughout her career.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Newport News and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# newport news# virginia# famous# celebrity

Comments / 1

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
2416 followers

More from Ted Rivers

Durham, NC

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Durham

Durham might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Durham.

Read full story
Huntington, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should Try

If you love pizza and happen to be in Huntington, then you are truly in luck! Whether it's a traditional Italian dish or something with a local twist, this coastal city has some of the best pizza places around.

Read full story
1 comments
Babylon, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should Try

If you’re in the mood for some delicious pizza, Babylon is the place to be. There are plenty of great pizza places to try out!. Here are three of the top spots that you should definitely check out:

Read full story
Islip, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Islip That You Should Try

When you think of Islip, pizza is a dish that comes quickly to mind. Everyone has their favorite go-to spot for a cheesy delicious slice, but if you're looking to branch out and explore what the town has to offer then you'll want to check out these three great pizza places.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City

Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.

Read full story
1 comments
Brookhaven, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven

If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!. Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try. Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.

Read full story
Hempstead, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Hempstead

Ah, pizza! A classic dish that can bring comfort, joy, and memories all at once. If you live in Hempstead and looking for the best spots to find delicious and traditional pizzas, then you've come to the right place.

Read full story
New York City, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In New York City That You Should Try

New York City is known for many things - but one of the most iconic is its pizza. With its unique combination of thin crusts, classic toppings, and Neapolitan-style pies, NYC is home to some of the best pizzas around!

Read full story
Paterson, NJ

3 Great Pizza Places In Paterson

The city of Paterson, NJ is home to some of the best pizza places in the area. Whether you’re a local resident looking for a quality spot to grab a slice or a visitor exploring the area, these top 3 pizzerias have something to satisfy everyone’s cravings!

Read full story
7 comments
Ann Arbor, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Ann Arbor.

Read full story
3 comments
Lynn, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lynn

Lynn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lynn.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville

Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Grand Rapids.

Read full story
5 comments
Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Providence

Providence might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Providence.

Read full story
4 comments
Detroit, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit

Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.

Read full story
20 comments
Michigan State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Michigan

Michigan might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Michigan.

Read full story
25 comments
Quincy, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Quincy

Quincy might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Quincy.

Read full story
3 comments
Brockton, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton

Brockton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brockton.

Read full story
12 comments
Springfield, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield

Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy