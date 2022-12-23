3 Great Pizza Places In Oyster Bay That You Should Try

Oyster Bay is a great place to get a slice of pizza. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to decide which spot is the best.

To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite pizza places in Oyster Bay that you should try out:

Mario's Pizzeria of Oyster Bay

Photo by Robert P

Mario's Pizzeria of Oyster Bay is a local favorite that has been serving up delicious pizza for more than 50 years. This family-owned pizzeria serves up classic Italian pies with fresh, hand-tossed dough and the best ingredients around.

Whether you're looking for a thin crust, deep dish or even vegan option, Mario's has something to satisfy everyone's cravings! Plus, they offer delivery services so you can enjoy their amazing pizza from the comfort of your own home.

I had a slice of their eggplant parm pizza - delicious, loaded with cheeses. Lady had chicken panini with broccoli rabe. She loved it. I also had a netball sandwich which was very good. Good service too. - Morgan2010, Trip Advisor

With its friendly staff and unbeatable prices, it’s no wonder why Mario’s Pizzeria of Oyster Bay is one of the most popular spots in town!

Pietro's Brick Oven Pizza

Photo by Pietro's Brick Oven Pizza

Pietro's Brick Oven Pizza is a popular spot in Oyster Bay that serves up delicious pizza with a unique twist. This pizzeria uses an authentic brick oven to bake their pies, creating the perfect combination of crunchy crust and melted cheese.

The menu offers classic Italian favorites like Margherita and pepperoni, as well as more adventurous options like pesto or even salmon pizzas! Plus, they have plenty of vegan and gluten-free options for those who need it.

The new owner, Pete, has raised the bar with his new recipes while incorporating old world traditions. Whatever I order is cooked wonderfully and with just the right amount of seasoning. - TonyOysterBay, Trip Advisor

With its bright atmosphere, friendly staff and mouthwatering slices of pizza, Pietro's Brick Oven Pizza has quickly become one of Oyster Bay’s most beloved spots to get some great grub!

Gino's Of East Norwich

Photo by Gino's Of East Norwich

Gino's of East Norwich is the place to go for a delicious pizza in Oyster Bay. This pizzeria has been serving up mouthwatering slices since the 1950s, and it shows! Gino's specializes in classic Italian pies, with an added twist – they use an authentic brick oven to bake their dough.

Not only does this give the perfect crunchy crust, but also ensures that each slice is cooked perfectly every time. Plus, if you're looking for something different from your typical pepperoni or cheese pizza, Gino's offers plenty of creative toppings like pesto and even salmon!

The food was excellent and the quantity was enough for another meal. We all really enjoyed our meals. We did have takeout and the food was nice and hot when we got it home. - EM4710, Trip Advisor

With its cozy atmosphere and friendly staff, it’s no wonder why Gino's Of East Norwich is one of Oyster Bay’s favorite spots for great pizza.

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of pizza in Oyster Bay is!