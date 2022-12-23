Oyster Bay, NY

3 Great Pizza Places In Oyster Bay That You Should Try

Ted Rivers

Oyster Bay is a great place to get a slice of pizza. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to decide which spot is the best.

To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite pizza places in Oyster Bay that you should try out:

Mario's Pizzeria of Oyster Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWDv6_0jsGivuH00
Photo byRobert P

Mario's Pizzeria of Oyster Bay is a local favorite that has been serving up delicious pizza for more than 50 years. This family-owned pizzeria serves up classic Italian pies with fresh, hand-tossed dough and the best ingredients around.

Whether you're looking for a thin crust, deep dish or even vegan option, Mario's has something to satisfy everyone's cravings! Plus, they offer delivery services so you can enjoy their amazing pizza from the comfort of your own home.

I had a slice of their eggplant parm pizza - delicious, loaded with cheeses. Lady had chicken panini with broccoli rabe. She loved it. I also had a netball sandwich which was very good.  Good service too. - Morgan2010, Trip Advisor

With its friendly staff and unbeatable prices, it’s no wonder why Mario’s Pizzeria of Oyster Bay is one of the most popular spots in town!

Pietro's Brick Oven Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U00BA_0jsGivuH00
Photo byPietro's Brick Oven Pizza

Pietro's Brick Oven Pizza is a popular spot in Oyster Bay that serves up delicious pizza with a unique twist. This pizzeria uses an authentic brick oven to bake their pies, creating the perfect combination of crunchy crust and melted cheese.

The menu offers classic Italian favorites like Margherita and pepperoni, as well as more adventurous options like pesto or even salmon pizzas! Plus, they have plenty of vegan and gluten-free options for those who need it.

The new owner, Pete, has raised the bar with his new recipes while incorporating old world traditions. Whatever I order is cooked wonderfully and with just the right amount of seasoning. - TonyOysterBay, Trip Advisor

With its bright atmosphere, friendly staff and mouthwatering slices of pizza, Pietro's Brick Oven Pizza has quickly become one of Oyster Bay’s most beloved spots to get some great grub!

Gino's Of East Norwich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J45bx_0jsGivuH00
Photo byGino's Of East Norwich

Gino's of East Norwich is the place to go for a delicious pizza in Oyster Bay. This pizzeria has been serving up mouthwatering slices since the 1950s, and it shows! Gino's specializes in classic Italian pies, with an added twist – they use an authentic brick oven to bake their dough.

Not only does this give the perfect crunchy crust, but also ensures that each slice is cooked perfectly every time. Plus, if you're looking for something different from your typical pepperoni or cheese pizza, Gino's offers plenty of creative toppings like pesto and even salmon!

The food was excellent and the quantity was enough for another meal. We all really enjoyed our meals. We did have takeout and the food was nice and hot when we got it home. - EM4710, Trip Advisor

With its cozy atmosphere and friendly staff, it’s no wonder why Gino's Of East Norwich is one of Oyster Bay’s favorite spots for great pizza.

But enough of what Trip Advisor thinks; let me know where your favorite place to get a slice of pizza in Oyster Bay is!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# oyster bay# new york# pizza# restuarants# eat out

Comments / 0

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
2226 followers

More from Ted Rivers

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From North Carolina

North Carolina might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from North Carolina.

Read full story
Lynn, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lynn

Lynn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lynn.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville

Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Grand Rapids.

Read full story
4 comments
Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Providence

Providence might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Providence.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit

Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.

Read full story
15 comments
Michigan State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Michigan

Michigan might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Michigan.

Read full story
22 comments
Quincy, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Quincy

Quincy might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Quincy.

Read full story
2 comments
Brockton, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton

Brockton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brockton.

Read full story
12 comments
Springfield, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield

Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.

Read full story
Worcester, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Worcester

Worcester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Worcester.

Read full story
7 comments
Cambridge, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cambridge

Cambridge might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cambridge.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Boston

Boston might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Boston.

Read full story
Tallahassee, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tallahassee

Tallahassee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tallahassee.

Read full story
10 comments
Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island

Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.

Read full story
9 comments
Newport News, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News

Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.

Read full story
1 comments
Richmond, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond

Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta

Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.

Read full story
21 comments
Manchester, NH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Manchester

Manchester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Manchester.

Read full story
2 comments
Norfolk, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Norfolk

Norfolk might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Norfolk.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy