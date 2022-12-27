7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Philadelphia

Philadelphia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Philadelphia.

Here are seven celebrities you probably didn't know were from Philadelphia.

Will Smith

Photo by Alan Light

Will Smith is a popular actor, rapper, and producer who was born and raised in West Philadelphia. He first gained fame as a rapper in the 1980s, under the name "The Fresh Prince," and later became an actor, starring in the TV show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and in films such as "Bad Boys" and "Men in Black."

In addition to his acting career, Smith has also released several successful albums as a rapper and has won multiple Grammy Awards. He has been nominated for several acting awards, including Academy Awards, and has won numerous other awards for his work in film and television.

Tina Fey

Photo by Mingle Media TV

Tina Fey is a comedian, writer, and actress who was born and raised in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia. She began her career as a writer and performer on "Saturday Night Live," where she gained fame for her sketch comedy and impersonations of celebrities.

She later created and starred in the hit TV show "30 Rock," which aired from 2006 to 2013. In addition to her work on television, Fey has also appeared in several films and has won numerous awards for her writing and acting, including multiple Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

Kevin Hart

Photo by Eva Rinaldi

Kevin Hart is a comedian, actor, and producer who was born and raised in North Philadelphia. He began his career as a stand-up comedian, performing at comedy clubs and colleges across the country. He has since become one of the highest-paid comedians in the world and has released several successful comedy specials.

In addition to his stand-up career, Hart has also appeared in numerous films and television shows, including "The Wedding Ringer," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," and "Ride Along." He has also won numerous awards for his work in comedy, including multiple Emmy Awards.

Bradley Cooper

Photo by Mario A. P.

Bradley Cooper is an actor, producer, and director who was born and raised in Philadelphia. He began his acting career in the late 1990s and has since become one of the most successful actors in Hollywood.

Cooper has appeared in numerous films, including "The Hangover," "Silver Linings Playbook," and "A Star is Born," for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. In addition to his acting career, Cooper has also produced and directed several films and television shows.

Karen Finley

Photo by Columbia GSAPP

Karen Finley is a performance artist and writer who was born and raised in Philadelphia. She is known for her controversial performances, which often address social and political issues, and has been a vocal advocate for free speech and artistic expression. Finley has received numerous awards and grants for her work, including a Guggenheim Fellowship and an NEA Artist Fellowship.

Questlove

Photo by Joe Mabel

Questlove is a musician, DJ, and producer who was born and raised in Philadelphia. He is the drummer and co-founder of the hip-hop group The Roots, which has released numerous albums and won multiple Grammy Awards. In addition to his work with The Roots, Questlove has also produced and worked with numerous other artists and has served as the music director for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" since 2009.

Sylvester Stallone

Photo by Michael Schilling

Sylvester Stallone is an actor, writer, and director who was born in New York City, but raised in Philadelphia. He began his acting career in the 1970s and is best known for his roles in the "Rocky" and "Rambo" franchises. Stallone has appeared in numerous films and television shows and has received several awards and accolades for his work, including multiple Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations.

In addition to his acting career, Stallone has also written and directed several films, including the "Rocky" and "Rambo" series. He has been recognized for his contributions to the film industry and has received numerous lifetime achievement awards.

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Philadelphia and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!