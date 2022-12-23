Pittsburgh, PA

Visiting Pittsburgh? Here's Your To-Do List

Ted Rivers

You may know Pittsburgh as the Steel City or the City of Bridges, but there’s a lot more to this city than its industrial past. Nestled in the Allegheny Mountains on the confluence of three rivers, Pittsburgh is a city with a rich history and vibrant present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dwe64_0jsELDl200
Photo byPopscreenshot

Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, or simply a good meal, Pittsburgh has something for everyone.

Here is a suggested itinerary for visiting Pittsburgh:

Day 1

  • Start your day by exploring the cultural district, which is home to a bunch of cool museums, galleries, and theaters. Some highlights include the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Carnegie Science Center, and the Pittsburgh Playhouse.
  • After checking out the cultural district, grab some lunch at one of the tasty restaurants in the neighborhood, like The Commoner or Meat & Potatoes.
  • In the afternoon, take a leisurely walk through Point State Park, which has a beautiful fountain and some great views of the city.
  • In the evening, head to the North Shore to catch a Pirates game at PNC Park or a Steelers game at Heinz Field.

Day 2

  • Start your day by visiting the Andy Warhol Museum, which is all about the work of the famous artist and is located in the North Shore neighborhood.
  • After exploring the Warhol Museum, grab some lunch at one of the yummy restaurants in the Strip District, like Primanti Brothers or Penn Avenue Fish Company.
  • In the afternoon, take a leisurely walk along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, which has some gorgeous views of the city's three rivers and passes by landmarks like the Roberto Clemente Bridge and the Monongahela Incline.
  • In the evening, enjoy a fancy dinner at one of the city's many fine dining restaurants, like Eleven or Le Mont.

Day 3

  • Start your day by visiting the National Aviary, which is home to all kinds of cool birds from around the world and is located in the North Shore neighborhood.
  • After exploring the National Aviary, grab some lunch at one of the delicious restaurants in Lawrenceville, like Smoke BBQ Taqueria or Round Corner Cantina.
  • In the afternoon, take a tour of the Duquesne Incline, which has some amazing views of the city and a glimpse into the city's history as a major steel producer.
  • In the evening, enjoy a dinner and some drinks at one of the city's many breweries, like Penn Brewery or East End Brewing Company.

This itinerary offers a mix of cultural activities, outdoor recreation, and dining and entertainment options and should provide a well-rounded experience of what Pittsburgh has to offer.

Of course, there are many other things to see and do in the city, so you may want to tailor your itinerary based on your interests and the amount of time you have available.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pittsburgh# pennsylvania# things to do# restuarants

Comments / 0

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
2226 followers

More from Ted Rivers

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From North Carolina

North Carolina might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from North Carolina.

Read full story
Lynn, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lynn

Lynn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lynn.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville

Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Grand Rapids.

Read full story
4 comments
Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Providence

Providence might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Providence.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit

Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.

Read full story
15 comments
Michigan State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Michigan

Michigan might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Michigan.

Read full story
22 comments
Quincy, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Quincy

Quincy might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Quincy.

Read full story
2 comments
Brockton, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton

Brockton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brockton.

Read full story
12 comments
Springfield, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield

Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.

Read full story
Worcester, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Worcester

Worcester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Worcester.

Read full story
7 comments
Cambridge, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cambridge

Cambridge might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cambridge.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Boston

Boston might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Boston.

Read full story
Tallahassee, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tallahassee

Tallahassee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tallahassee.

Read full story
10 comments
Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island

Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.

Read full story
9 comments
Newport News, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News

Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.

Read full story
1 comments
Richmond, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond

Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta

Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.

Read full story
21 comments
Manchester, NH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Manchester

Manchester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Manchester.

Read full story
2 comments
Norfolk, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Norfolk

Norfolk might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Norfolk.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy