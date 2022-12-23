Visiting Pittsburgh? Here's Your To-Do List

You may know Pittsburgh as the Steel City or the City of Bridges, but there’s a lot more to this city than its industrial past. Nestled in the Allegheny Mountains on the confluence of three rivers, Pittsburgh is a city with a rich history and vibrant present.

Photo by Popscreenshot

Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, or simply a good meal, Pittsburgh has something for everyone.

Here is a suggested itinerary for visiting Pittsburgh:

Day 1

Start your day by exploring the cultural district, which is home to a bunch of cool museums, galleries, and theaters. Some highlights include the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Carnegie Science Center, and the Pittsburgh Playhouse.

After checking out the cultural district, grab some lunch at one of the tasty restaurants in the neighborhood, like The Commoner or Meat & Potatoes.

In the afternoon, take a leisurely walk through Point State Park, which has a beautiful fountain and some great views of the city.

In the evening, head to the North Shore to catch a Pirates game at PNC Park or a Steelers game at Heinz Field.

Day 2

Start your day by visiting the Andy Warhol Museum, which is all about the work of the famous artist and is located in the North Shore neighborhood.

After exploring the Warhol Museum, grab some lunch at one of the yummy restaurants in the Strip District, like Primanti Brothers or Penn Avenue Fish Company.

In the afternoon, take a leisurely walk along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, which has some gorgeous views of the city's three rivers and passes by landmarks like the Roberto Clemente Bridge and the Monongahela Incline.

In the evening, enjoy a fancy dinner at one of the city's many fine dining restaurants, like Eleven or Le Mont.

Day 3

Start your day by visiting the National Aviary, which is home to all kinds of cool birds from around the world and is located in the North Shore neighborhood.

After exploring the National Aviary, grab some lunch at one of the delicious restaurants in Lawrenceville, like Smoke BBQ Taqueria or Round Corner Cantina.

In the afternoon, take a tour of the Duquesne Incline, which has some amazing views of the city and a glimpse into the city's history as a major steel producer.

In the evening, enjoy a dinner and some drinks at one of the city's many breweries, like Penn Brewery or East End Brewing Company.

This itinerary offers a mix of cultural activities, outdoor recreation, and dining and entertainment options and should provide a well-rounded experience of what Pittsburgh has to offer.

Of course, there are many other things to see and do in the city, so you may want to tailor your itinerary based on your interests and the amount of time you have available.