Growing Up Pittsburgh: The Coming of Age Movies Set In Town

Pittsburgh is a popular filming location that has seen some of the world's best films take to the streets of the 'burgh. But the city seems to be a particular favorite for coming of age films, and here is four of the best:

Adventureland

Photo by Miramax

Adventureland is a comedy-drama film set in the summer of 1987 and follows the story of a recent college graduate named James who takes a job at an amusement park in order to save money for graduate school.

While working at the amusement park, James meets a variety of interesting characters, including a sarcastic and cynical co-worker named Joel and a charismatic singer named Emily. The film explores themes of love, friendship, and coming of age, and it features a soundtrack of 1980s pop and rock music. Adventureland was well-received by critics and has become a cult classic.

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

Photo by Fox Searchlight

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is a comedy-drama film about a high school student named Greg who befriends a classmate named Rachel, who has been diagnosed with leukemia. The film follows the relationship between Greg and Rachel as they navigate the challenges of living with a terminal illness and the difficult emotions that come with it.

The film also explores the relationship between Greg and his best friend Earl, who are both passionate about film and spend their time making parodies of classic movies. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl was well-received by critics and won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Photo by HBO Max

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a coming-of-age film about a high school student named Charlie who is struggling to fit in and make friends. The film follows Charlie as he navigates the challenges of adolescence and discovers the power of friendship and self-acceptance.

The film also explores themes of mental health and trauma, and it features a strong supporting cast that includes Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, and Nina Dobrev. The Perks of Being a Wallflower was well-received by critics and has become a popular book and film among young adults.

The Mysteries of Pittsburgh

Photo by Peach Arch

The Mysteries of Pittsburgh is a coming-of-age film based on the novel of the same name by Michael Chabon. The film follows the story of a young man named Art Bechstein who becomes involved with a group of eccentric friends and falls in love with a woman named Jane.

The film explores themes of identity, self-discovery, and the complexities of relationships, and it features strong performances from Peter Sarsgaard, Sienna Miller, and Nick Nolte. The Mysteries of Pittsburgh received mixed reviews upon its release and did not achieve the same level of critical or commercial success as the novel on which it was based.

All of these movies are set in Pittsburgh and showcase the city's diverse neighborhoods and landmarks. They also capture the city's unique culture and sense of community.