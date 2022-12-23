Pittsburgh, PA

Growing Up Pittsburgh: The Coming of Age Movies Set In Town

Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh is a popular filming location that has seen some of the world's best films take to the streets of the 'burgh. But the city seems to be a particular favorite for coming of age films, and here is four of the best:

Adventureland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5fgv_0jsDrs0Y00
Photo byMiramax

Adventureland is a comedy-drama film set in the summer of 1987 and follows the story of a recent college graduate named James who takes a job at an amusement park in order to save money for graduate school.

While working at the amusement park, James meets a variety of interesting characters, including a sarcastic and cynical co-worker named Joel and a charismatic singer named Emily. The film explores themes of love, friendship, and coming of age, and it features a soundtrack of 1980s pop and rock music. Adventureland was well-received by critics and has become a cult classic.

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WiH3E_0jsDrs0Y00
Photo byFox Searchlight

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is a comedy-drama film about a high school student named Greg who befriends a classmate named Rachel, who has been diagnosed with leukemia. The film follows the relationship between Greg and Rachel as they navigate the challenges of living with a terminal illness and the difficult emotions that come with it.

The film also explores the relationship between Greg and his best friend Earl, who are both passionate about film and spend their time making parodies of classic movies. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl was well-received by critics and won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJf0z_0jsDrs0Y00
Photo byHBO Max

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a coming-of-age film about a high school student named Charlie who is struggling to fit in and make friends. The film follows Charlie as he navigates the challenges of adolescence and discovers the power of friendship and self-acceptance.

The film also explores themes of mental health and trauma, and it features a strong supporting cast that includes Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, and Nina Dobrev. The Perks of Being a Wallflower was well-received by critics and has become a popular book and film among young adults.

The Mysteries of Pittsburgh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Tvvv_0jsDrs0Y00
Photo byPeach Arch

The Mysteries of Pittsburgh is a coming-of-age film based on the novel of the same name by Michael Chabon. The film follows the story of a young man named Art Bechstein who becomes involved with a group of eccentric friends and falls in love with a woman named Jane.

The film explores themes of identity, self-discovery, and the complexities of relationships, and it features strong performances from Peter Sarsgaard, Sienna Miller, and Nick Nolte. The Mysteries of Pittsburgh received mixed reviews upon its release and did not achieve the same level of critical or commercial success as the novel on which it was based.

All of these movies are set in Pittsburgh and showcase the city's diverse neighborhoods and landmarks. They also capture the city's unique culture and sense of community.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pittsburgh# pennsylvania# movies# films

Comments / 0

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
2226 followers

More from Ted Rivers

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From North Carolina

North Carolina might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from North Carolina.

Read full story
Lynn, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lynn

Lynn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lynn.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville

Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Grand Rapids.

Read full story
4 comments
Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Providence

Providence might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Providence.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit

Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.

Read full story
15 comments
Michigan State

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Michigan

Michigan might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Michigan.

Read full story
22 comments
Quincy, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Quincy

Quincy might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Quincy.

Read full story
2 comments
Brockton, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton

Brockton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brockton.

Read full story
12 comments
Springfield, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield

Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.

Read full story
Worcester, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Worcester

Worcester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Worcester.

Read full story
7 comments
Cambridge, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cambridge

Cambridge might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cambridge.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Boston

Boston might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Boston.

Read full story
Tallahassee, FL

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tallahassee

Tallahassee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tallahassee.

Read full story
10 comments
Providence, RI

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island

Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.

Read full story
9 comments
Newport News, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News

Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.

Read full story
1 comments
Richmond, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond

Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta

Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.

Read full story
21 comments
Manchester, NH

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Manchester

Manchester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Manchester.

Read full story
2 comments
Norfolk, VA

7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Norfolk

Norfolk might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Norfolk.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy