Pittsburgh, PA

Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The World

Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh has a rich history of innovation and has been home to many important inventions over the years. Here are three examples of inventions that can be traced to Pittsburgh:

The Ferris Wheel

Photo byPublic Domain

The Ferris Wheel was invented by George Washington Gale Ferris Jr., a bridge-builder and engineer from Pittsburgh, in 1893. Ferris designed the wheel as a centerpiece for the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago, and it quickly became a popular attraction at fairs and amusement parks around the world.

The Big Mac

Photo byChristopher Rath

The Big Mac, a popular fast food sandwich, was invented in 1967 by Jim Delligatti, a McDonald's franchise owner in the Pittsburgh area. Delligatti came up with the idea for the Big Mac after noticing that customers were ordering two hamburgers instead of one, and he added a third patty, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions to create the iconic sandwich. Today, the Big Mac is sold at McDonald's restaurants all over the world.

Bessemer Process

The Bessemer process is a method of producing steel by blowing air through molten pig iron to remove impurities. It was invented by Henry Bessemer, a British engineer, in the mid-1800s, and it revolutionized the steel industry by making it possible to produce large quantities of steel quickly and inexpensively.

The Bessemer process was first used in Pittsburgh in 1875, and it quickly became the dominant method of steel production in the United States. It was particularly important for the growth of the steel industry in Pittsburgh, which became known as the "Steel City" due to its abundance of steel mills and its leading role in the production of steel.

Oil Well

The first successful commercial oil well was drilled near Titusville, Pennsylvania in 1859. The well was drilled by Edwin L. Drake, a retired railroad conductor who was trying to find a new source of fuel for lamps. Drake's well struck oil at a depth of 69.5 feet, and it soon became the first successful commercial oil well in the world.

The discovery of oil in Pennsylvania sparked a rush of drilling in the area, and the state quickly became a major producer of oil. The oil industry played a significant role in the growth and development of the state, and it remains an important part of Pennsylvania's economy to this day.

