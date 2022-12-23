Pittsburgh, PA

Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee Tiles

Ted Rivers

The Toynbee Tiles are a series of anonymous, street art-like messages that have appeared in various cities in the United States and South America since the 1980s. The tiles are made of linoleum or asphalt and are embedded in the streets, usually in a grid pattern.

They bear a message, which typically consists of a shortened quote attributed to the historian Arnold J. Toynbee and a cryptic reference to "Resurrect Dead on Planet Jupiter." The meaning and purpose of the tiles, as well as the identity of the person or group responsible for creating them, remain a mystery.

Pittsburgh is one of the cities where the Toynbee Tiles have appeared. The first known Toynbee Tile in Pittsburgh was discovered in the city's Lawrenceville neighborhood in the late 1980s, and several more have been found in various locations around the city since then.

The Toynbee Tiles have been found in several cities in the United States, including Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., New York City, and Boston, as well as in several cities in South America, including Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires. The tiles have also been found in smaller towns and cities in the United States, including Scranton, Pennsylvania and Asbury Park, New Jersey.

It is not known how many Toynbee Tiles have been created or how many have been discovered, as the tiles are often removed by city workers or covered over by other street repairs.

Despite numerous theories and speculation, the true meaning and purpose of the Toynbee Tiles remain unknown. Some have suggested that the tiles are the work of a single person or a small group of individuals, while others believe that they may be the product of a larger, more organized campaign.

In any case, the Toynbee Tiles have garnered a cult following and have become a source of fascination and mystery for many people.

